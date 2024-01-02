News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/2 – The Fix Flashback (12-28-2016): Stephanie’s dig at CM Punk on Raw, should virtue of following rules be enforced, plus Reigns, Bayley, Seth, more (108 min.)

January 2, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Dec. 28, 2016 episode covering these topics:

  • WWE Smackdown in-depth analysis start to finish plus an in-depth debate on face/heel dynamic and merits of stressing virtue of following rules.
  • Extensive Raw analysis including Stephanie McMahon on C.M. Punk, Braun Strowman, Neville, Roman Reigns, Bayley, Gallagher, Seth Rollins, and more.

