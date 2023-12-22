WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS (12/22): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Styles vs. Sikoa, U.S. Title Tournament Round Two, Lee vs. Butch for North American Title, Holiday Havoc 8-Woman Tag

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

DECEMBER 22, 2023

GREEN BAY, WI AT RESCH CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a recap video from last week’s Smackdown. The video focused on the interactions between Randy Orton and The Bloodline. The video then showed highlights of Orton’s victory over Jimmy Uso before he was attacked by Roman Reigns. The video transitioned to L.A. Knight and A.J. Styles making the save for Orton before Styles took down Knight and walked off.

-The camera panned the Christmas decorations on the stage and then showed the crowd in Green Bay. Kevin Patrick introduced the show.

-A.J. Styles made his entrance to boos from the crowd. Corey Graves said that Styles left us with more questions than answers last week. Patrick said we may get answers tonight. Patrick threw to a video recap of the attack that took Styles out two months ago. Graves said that tonight, Styles will attempt to get revenge against Solo Sikoa.

-Styles was in the ring. He said that Orton wants Reigns at the Royal Rumble. He then said that L.A. Knight wants Reigns any time. Styles said he didn’t blame either of them. Styles said he doesn’t give a damn about Knight or Orton. He said he’s number one when it comes to facing Reigns. Styles said he wanted to face Reigns at the Rumble.

-L.A. Knight made his entrance and stopped at the top of the stage. Knight removed his sunglasses and stared down Styles. Knight said he isn’t going to argue about who gets Reigns first. He said there’s nothing to argue about. Knight said that after what happened to him at Crown Jewel, Styles can have Reigns, after Knight goes first. Knight said he should get the shot first. Knight said with what happened last week, the first person on his list is Styles.

-Styles said that Knight stepped over him to get the tag match with Cena and the title match afterwards. Knight entered the ring. Styles said if Knight or anyone else gets in his way, he will drop them too.

-Randy Orton made his entrance and walked down the ramp. Orton said he can appreciate both Knight and Styles and their issues with the Bloodline. Orton said the Bloodline put him on the shelf for eighteen long months. Orton said he enjoyed being at home, but he missed his second home, the ring. Orton entered the ring and said nothing is going to get in his way.

-Knight said that the Bloodline took out Styles and Orton, but not him. Knight called himself bulletproof. Knight said they can take anything they want out on the Bloodline, but Knight wants the shot at Reigns.

-Nick Aldis appeared on the stage. He said all three of them have a legitimate claim to face Reigns. Aldis said that he’s going to give them an opportunity to earn a match against Reigns. Aldis said that in two weeks, it will be Smackdown New Year’s Revolution. Aldis said there will be a triple threat match at that show and the winner will face Reigns at Royal Rumble.

-Styles said that was fine. Styles said he would see Knight and Orton at New Year’s Revolution. He said if anyone gets near the ring during his match with Sikoa, he will take them out, too. Styles walked off.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Paint by numbers segment with everyone coming out and getting their turn to talk before the authority figure put them all in a match. It’s logical, but formulaic. Styles mentioned that Knight didn’t care about him and wormed his way into the matches in Styles’ place. I said last week that I assumed that would be the reason for the attack by Styles. It was predictable, but again, logical. The match will be good and at least the winner will earn their shot against Reigns instead of just being awarded it.)

-The announce team sat ringside. Graves promoted the triple threat match coming up in two weeks. Michael Cole said it’s a great way to kick off the new year. They showed graphics for the second round of the United States Championship Tournament. Graves and Patrick hyped the two matches for tonight. They then showed a graphic for Dragon Lee against Butch for the North American Championship. Cole promoted the match.

-Bianca Belair, Michin, Shotzi, and Zelina Vega made their entrance on the tank. They showed a graphic for the eight woman tag team match. Patrick said it will be after the break. [c]

-Damage Ctrl made their entrance. They showed a plate of food at ringside.

(1) BIANCA BELAIR, MICHIN, SHOTZI, & ZELINA VEGA vs. DAMAGE CTRL (Asuka, Bayley, Kairi Sane, & Iyo Sky w/ Dakota Kai) – Holiday Havoc Match

All eight women brawled in the ring. Patrick said there’s no count-outs and no disqualification. Sky and Belair were left in the ring. Belair went for a suplex but Sky landed on her feet and pulled on Belair’s braid. Belair got free and the two avoided each other with flips before Belair landed a dropkick. Belair lifted Sky and planted her with a stalling suplex. Belair made the cover but Bayley made the save. Bayley kicked at Belair and knocked her to the outside. Shotzi hit the ring and took down Bayley with a kick. Shotzi opened a present and inside was a chair. Bayley took Shotzi down and picked up the chair. Bayley set up the chair in the corner. Bayley went for a suplex but Shotzi blocked. Shotzi tried a drop toehold but Bayley caught herself on the chair. Shotzi rolled up Bayley for a two count. Shotzi grabbed Bayley’s arm and went to the top rope. Shotzi came off and arm dragged Bayley down. Shotzi repositioned the chair and launched off of it onto the back of Bayley against the ropes. Bayley rolled to the outside. Shotzi asked for Michin’s help. Michin held the ropes open and Shotzi hit a dive. Vega and Michin were in the ring. Asuka and Sane attacked them from behind with kendo sticks wrapped to look like candy canes. Belair and Shotzi attacked Sane and Asuka from behind with another set of kendo sticks. Belair and Shotzi went to the outside and pulled out a table from under the ring. Bayley and Sky attacked Belair and Shotzi and then knocked them down with the table. Bayley and Sky celebrated as the show cut to break. [c]

Back from break, there were two sets of superplex’s and women were left laying in the ring. On the outside, Vega countered Sky’s suplex into a DDT on the floor. Back in the ring, Michin got the better of Asuka and planted her with a powerbomb. Sky came off the top rope and took Michin down with a dropkick. Belair made the save on the cover. Bayley hit the ring and tangled with Belair before Belair knocked her to the outside. Sky rolled up Belair from behind for a near fall. Belair recovered and slammed a present onto Sky’s head. Belair lifted Sky to her shoulders and Shotzi came off the top rope with a dropkick. Shotzi fell to the outside and Sane hit her with a trash can lid. Sane then knocked Shotzi into the barricade. Vega hit Sane with a chair from behind. Kai hit Vega with the pumpkin pie. Asuka followed up with the mist to Vega. Bayley took down Belair in the ring then tossed her to the outside. Asuka and Bayley stomped away at Belair on the outside. Bayley went back into the ring as Sane helped Asuka with Belair. Sane and Asuka tossed Belair back into the ring. Asuka and Sane went over to a gift at ringside. They opened it and Isla Dawn appeared. Alba Fyre came out of the other box. They attacked Asuka and Sane and left them laying. Bayley protested from the ring. Bayley turned her attention back to Belair but Belair recovered. Belair went for the K.O.D. but Bayley escaped. Sky hit a moonsault on Belair. Michin landed a kick to Sky then positioned her on the table. Michin climbed to the top rope and dove off onto Sky with a senton through the table. Michin made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Bianca Belair, Michin, Shotzi, & Zelina Vega in 13:00

-The babyface team celebrated in the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: A bunch of holiday gimmick nonsense that continues even with Paul Levesque in charge. It’s a staple at this point, so you just have to remember not to take it too seriously. With that said, is it worth reading into that Michin won? Is it possible that they’re trying to establish her as a possible challenger for Sky sometime soon? That would make sense as a Royal Rumble match with all the top women tied up in the Rumble itself. The action was surprisingly solid here. I also liked the hokey introduction of Dawn and Fyre. It seems like they will feud with the Kabuki Warriors and may breath some life into this Division.)

-They showed a video recap of the Bloodline’s attack on Styles a couple of months ago.

-Jimmy was in the back with Sikoa. Jimmy said you have to call a hot route when you’re under pressure. Jimmy asked for a “Solo on three”. Reigns was looking on. Reigns looked irritated. He turned to Paul Heyman and asked who the Smackdown General Manager was. Heyman told him it was Nick Aldis. Reigns asked Heyman to bring Aldis to him. Heyman said he needed to brief Reigns on Aldis. Reigns said it wasn’t necessary and reiterated that he wants Heyman to bring Aldis. Heyman said he would.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Reigns not knowing, or pretending not to know, who Aldis is is perfectly on brand. I don’t know what Heyman wants to explain so badly, but again, it makes sense that Reigns doesn’t care. I’m looking forward to the interaction between Aldis and Reigns.)

-Dragon Lee made his entrance. Patrick said that Lee has a new confidence after defeating Dominik Mysterio for the North American title. Graves said that Lee would defend the title after the break. [c]

-Lee was in the ring. Patrick threw to a video recap of Lee’s win over Dominik Mysterio at NXT Deadline.

-Butch made his entrance to a mixed reaction. They showed a video of an interaction between Butch and Lee on the Smackdown Lowdown last week. Graves said that Butch has been going through things recently and looks to validate himself tonight.

(2) DRAGON LEE (c) vs. BUTCH – NXT North American Championship Match

The bell rang forty-one minutes into the hour. They locked up and Lee took the arm. Butch flipped around and reversed. Lee did the same and grabbed a headlock. Lee rolled up Butch for a quick two count. Butch went for an arm bar but Lee rolled him up for another two count. Butch landed a big right hand that rocked Lee. Butch went back to the arm and took Lee down. Butch hopped and drove his knee into Lee’s arm. Butch pulled at the wrist and fingers of Lee. Butch chopped Lee and shot him off the ropes. Lee ducked under then took Butch down with a flying forearm. Butch landed in the corner and Lee charged with a big boot. Butch recovered with a chop. Lee landed a kick. Butch rolled to the outside. Lee set up for a dive but Butch cut him off with a knee. Butch slammed Lee on the apron. Lee collapsed to the floor as the show cut to break. [c]

Butch worked on the fingers of Lee. Lee broke the hold with his foot on the bottom rope. Butch landed a stomp and Lee rolled to the outside. Butch stomped Lee’s fingers on the apron. Butch went for a moonsault and Lee moved. Butch landed on his feet. Butch climbed to the apron but Lee took him to the floor with a hurricanrana. Lee rolled Butch back into the ring. Butch was down in the corner. Lee charged and landed a big dropkick. Butch reversed Lee into a tiger bomb. Butch made the cover for a near fall. Butch taunted Lee. Butch slapped Lee and Lee answered with a chop. Lee landed a big kick and Butch answered with a forearm followed by a kick. Lee recovered with a kick and two snap German suplexs. They traded reversals and Lee landed a sit-out powerbomb. Lee made the cover for a two count. Both men got to their feet. Butch landed a kick and climbed to the top rope. Lee knocked Butch into the tree of woe. Lee climbed to the top rope and Butch pulled at Lee’s fingers. Lee got free and landed the double stomp. Lee sold the fingers and Butch took him down. Butch set up for the Bitter End but Lee countered into a Canadian Destroyer. Lee landed Operation Dragon for the win.

WINNER: Dragon Lee in 10:00 to retain the NXT North American Championship

-Butch and Lee shook hands. Butch sold disappointment as Lee celebrated.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Really good match. Butch worked as the heel here and it worked a lot better with his style. Lee looked good again here. I was pleasantly surprised that these guys got ten minutes and were able to showcase their skills. I know there was a commercial break in the middle, but they got to do a lot of cool reversals and chains that we don’t typically see on Smackdown. Lee has been a welcome addition and I hope they can keep finding guys like Butch for him to work with. It really diversifies the style of the show and that’s a net positive.)

-Patrick threw to a video package on Carmello Hayes’ victory over Grayson Waller last week on Smackdown. The video then transitioned to Kevin Owens’ victory over Austin Theory on the same show. After the match recaps, they showed Owens’ brief interaction with Hayes last week.

-Kevin Owens made his entrance. Graves and Patrick hyped his match with Hayes for after the break. [c]

-They showed Sikoa’s splash on Styles three months ago.

[HOUR TWO]

-Reigns was in the back playing on his phone. Heyman appeared and introduced Nick Aldis. The camera panned out and showed Aldis. Reigns told Heyman to leave them alone. Heyman agreed. Aldis sat down next to Reigns. Reigns asked Aldis how he knew Reigns didn’t mean him. Aldis said he wasn’t sure he would care if Reigns was. Reigns grinned and leaned forward. Reigns asked if Aldis booked the triple threat and the match between Sikoa and Styles. Aldis said he did. Reigns said they were good ideas, but it would have been a better idea if Aldis had asked him first. Reigns said everything goes through him and Aldis needs to understand that. Reigns said that Adam Pearce did. Aldis said Reigns may have hurt his feelings, but he doesn’t have any. Aldis said that Pearce is a middle manager and he’s the General Manager. Aldis said that he calls the shots. Aldis said that Sikoa is a big boy. He said that Sikoa took out Cena in a way even Reigns couldn’t. Aldis said he’s looking forward to the match between Sikoa and Styles and the triple threat. Aldis said he’s also looking forward to seeing the winner of the triple threat face Reigns for the title. Aldis said he hopes he and Reigns can continue to work together in the future. Aldis walked off. Reigns looked concerned that Aldis didn’t submit to him.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That did not disappoint. Really good segment. I like that Aldis stood his ground and told Reigns that he won’t succumb to his demands the way Pearce did. Reigns not taking it well and seeming to have no response was also perfect. Reigns is used to Pearce being a pushover and doesn’t know how to handle a strong manager like Aldis. I don’t know where this will go in the future, but I like the beginning of the dynamic between the two.)

-Carmello Hayes made his entrance.

-They showed a message from Logan Paul. Paul said that Hayes impressed him. Paul called Owens disgusting and said he shouldn’t be in the match because Owens cheated last week. After the message from Paul, they showed a graphic of the tournament brackets.

(3) KEVIN OWENS vs. CARMELLO HAYES – United States Championship Tournament Semi-Final Match

Owens backed Hayes into the ropes. They broke clean. Owens took Hayes down and went for a headlock but Hayes got free. Owens recovered and took Owens down. Hayes recovered and took Owens down before he went to the arm. Owens forced a break with the ropes. They locked up again and Owens put Hayes in a headlock. Hayes reversed and Owens shot him off the ropes. They collided and neither man went down. Hayes took Owens down with a headscissors. Owens took Hayes down. Owens missed a senton and Hayes landed a dropkick. Hayes pointed to the title graphic on the big screen. Owens took him down with a punch then stomped away at Hayes in the corner. Owens chopped Hayes. Hayes landed a punch and came off the ropes. Owens took Hayes down and landed the senton this time. Owens shot Hayes off the ropes but Hayes springboarded into a clothesline. They went to the outside and Hayes slammed Owens onto the apron. Hayes went into the ring and went for a dive. Owens moved and Hayes landed on his feet. Owens tossed Hayes into the ring steps. [c]

Hayes rolled over Owens’ back and then slammed Owens. Hayes blocked a punch and landed his own. Hayes followed up with a chop. Hayes leapt over Owens in the corner and then landed a kick. Hayes followed up with an axe kick and covered Owens for a two count. Owens went for a suplex but Hayes landed on his feet. Owens landed a punch and sold his hand. Hayes landed a kick followed by a facebuster variation. Hayes made the cover for a two count. Hayes lifted Owens and grabbed a front facelock. Owens countered and lifted Hayes to the top rope. Owens delivered a DDT and covered Hayes for a two count. Owens measured Hayes as Hayes got up in the corner. Owens charged and Hayes landed a superkick. Owens answered with a superkick of his own. Hayes tried another but Owens blocked. Hayes got free and Owens landed some chops. Hayes attempted a springboard but Owens missed. Owens took down Hayes with a shoulder block. Hayes reversed the pop-up powerbomb into a Codebreaker. Hayes went to the top rope and came off but Owens countered with a powerbomb. Owens made the cover for a two count. Owens climbed to the top rope and hit a Swanton Bomb. Owens lifted Hayes and delivered the Stunner for the win.

WINNER: Kevin Owens in 10:00 to advance to the finals of the United States Championship Tournament

-They showed highlights of the match. After the video, they showed the updated brackets. Patrick asked if Owens would face Bobby Lashley or Santos Escobar in the finals.

-Owens lifted Hayes to his feet and shook his hand.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Solid match. It started really slow and clunky as it seemed like they didn’t know how to work with each other. Luckily, they picked it up after the commercial break and the finishing sequence was good. They did a good job of telling the story that Hayes gave it all he had but Owens was just a step ahead with the experience advantage. I also like that Owens hit three of his big moves in succession to win. It felt like he needed them to beat Hayes and had to make sure he was done. That was much better than Owens winning out of nowhere. It makes it look like Owens took Hayes seriously.)

-Styles was in the back. The O.C. appeared. Michin hugged Styles. Karl Anderson said he hadn’t heard from Styles and didn’t expect to see him. Anderson asked if they were good. Styles said he didn’t know and asked if they were. Styles walked off.

-Bobby Lashley made his entrance with the Street Profits.

-There was another message from Logan Paul. He said he liked Lashley and Escobar’s style, but they don’t have what it takes to take the title from him. Patrick asked who would face Owens in the finals. Graves hyped the match between Lashley and Escobar for after the break. [c]

-There was a video package with Karrion Kross. He said he knows the power of words as they lead to actions. Kross said he took away Drew McIntyre’s temperament and he spiraled. He said he took Rey Mysterio’s patience and he attacked his son. He said he took away Shinsuke Nakamura’s honor, for fun. Kross said the story doesn’t have an author. Scarlett asked if we understood now.

-They showed a recap of Lashley’s win over Kross two weeks ago on Smackdown.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Not the best place to put that footage after the video from Kross. Almost like a “don’t worry, none of what he said matters”.)

-Santos Escobar made his entrance. Patrick threw to a video recap of Escobar’s victory over Dragon Lee two weeks ago on Smackdown.

(4) BOBBY LASHLEY (w/ Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR – United States Championship Tournament Semi-Final Match

Lashley took Escobar down with a shoulder block. Lashley sent Escobar to the corner and hit him with a clothesline. Lashley beat on Escobar in the corner then tossed him across the ring. Lashley lifted Escobar to his feet and tossed him again. Escobar hung up Lashley in the ropes. Escobar climbed to the top rope and came off but Lashley caught him. Lashley tossed Escobar over the top rope and to the floor. [c]

Escobar ran the ropes as Lashley was on the outside. Escobar came through the ropes and took Lashley down with a dive. Escobar went back into the ring and the Profits helped Lashley get back in the ring. Escobar kicked at Lashley’s leg and Lashley collapsed. Escobar dropped a knee on Lashley’s leg and made the cover for a one count. Lashley got to his feet and Escobar charged with double knees in the corner. Escobar backed off and charged again with another set of knees. Lashley dropped to his knees and got back up. Escobar charged and delivered a third set of knees. Escobar kicked away again at the leg. Escobar lifted Lashley to the top rope. Escobar landed a kick. Escobar climbed up to join Lashley. Lashley countered and threw Escobar to the mat. Escobar got to his feet and Lashley delivered a facebuster. Lashley measured Escobar. Lashley took down Escobar with a spinebuster. Two men in masks appeared at ringside and attacked the Street Profits. Lashley was distracted and Escobar rolled up Lashley for the win.

WINNER: Santos Escobar in 10:00 to advance to the finals of the United States Championship Tournament

-The two masked men stood with Escobar on the ramp. They removed their masks and it was Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Cheap finish, but it makes sense. I would assume they want to save Owens against Lashley for sometime down the line. Escobar has been on a hot streak and it makes sense to have him in the finals of another tournament. I love the addition of Garza and Carrillo to Escobar. I hope this is a fresh start for them and they can be taken more seriously this time around. Escobar and his new persona could be the person to help them do that. Good move.)

-Butch was in the back. He said it wasn’t his night, but he brought the fight. Pretty Deadly appeared singing Christmas carols. Butch attacked them. Aldis and officials broke up the fight. Aldis told Butch that they do that in the ring. Aldis told Butch to find a partner and take them on in two weeks on Smackdown.

-They showed the Bloodline’s attack on Styles from three months ago, again.

-They showed a graphic for Sikoa against Styles. Patrick said the match will be after the break. [c]

-Logan Paul was in a package. He said the finals are between a guy who cried over Mysterio and another guy who won’t take his shirt off in the pool. Paul said that Owens looks like if Reddit was a person. He said they’re battling to see who would lose to him. Paul called himself the most relevant U.S. Champion of all time.

-Graves and Patrick ran down the card for New Year’s Revolution. The matches included Butch and a mystery partner against Pretty Deadly, Michin against Sky for the Women’s Championship, and the triple threat with Orton, Styles, and Knight.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I guess the Michin win was to set up a title match. I was wrong about it being for the Rumble, but this works, too.)

-A.J. Styles made his entrance.

-Solo Sikoa made his entrance.

(5) A.J. STYLES vs. SOLO SIKOA

The bell rang forty-two minutes into the second hour. Styles went for kicks but Sikoa shoved him away. Styles stayed on the attack. Sikoa blocked a whip and tossed Styles into the corner. Styles landed a forearm and chopped away at Sikoa. Styles charged Sikoa but Sikoa took him down quickly. Sikoa slammed Styles. The crowd booed Sikoa. Sikoa went for another slam but Styles landed on his feet and kicked Sikoa down. Styles ran and hit Sikoa with a knee. Styles lifted Sikoa to his feet and delivered a kick that rocked Sikoa and sent him to the outside. Styles jumped to the apron and hit a running kick. Styles came over the top rope with a splash that took down Sikoa on the outside. [c]

Sikoa hit Styles with a big back body drop. Sikoa threw Styles under the bottom rope and into the ring post. Sikoa stomped away at Styles on the outside. Sikoa set up Styles back in the ring. Sikoa ran and hit Styles with a headbutt. Sikoa made the cover for a two count. Styles got to his feet and chopped Sikoa back. Sikoa whipped Styles into the turnbuckle. Styles struggled to get to his feet and collapsed. Sikoa backed off and measured Styles. Sikoa charged with the running butt bump. Styles fell to the mat. Sikoa positioned Styles and walked toward the corner. Sikoa came off the second rope with a headbutt but Styles moved. Both men were down in the ring. Styles landed a clothesline on Sikoa in the corner. Styles followed up with a sliding forearm and a lionsault. Styles made the cover for a two count. Styles blocked a punch from Sikoa and landed his own. Sikoa countered with a Samoan Drop and covered Styles for a two count. Sikoa lifted Styles to his shoulders but Styles got free and landed a Pele Kick. Both men were down again. Styles got to his feet and he charged Sikoa in the corner. Sikoa lifted Styles tio the apron. Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm but Sikoa caught him and looked for a Spike. Styles got free and rolled up Sikoa for a two count. Styles went for the Styles Clash but Sikoa dumped Styles to the apron. Styles knocked Sikoa back and hit the Phenomenal Forearm. Sikoa rolled to the outside. Reigns hit the ring and attacked Styles and the ref called for the bell.

WINNER: No Contest in 12:00

-Reigns lifted Styles to his shoulders and Styles got free. Styles took Reigns down with a kick. Styles went after Reigns but Sikoa hit the ring and took down Styles. Orton’s music played and he made his way to the ring. Orton went after Sikoa and Reigns. Orton beat on Reigns in the corner but Jimmy Uso appeared and took down Orton. L.A. Knight’s music then played and he ran to the ring. Knight took down Jimmy then went after Sikoa and Reigns. Knight tossed Jimmy into Orton and Orton tossed Jimmy to the outside. The babyfaces stood tall in the ring as the Bloodline regrouped in the entry way. Styles argued with Knight and Orton. Styles punched Knight then went after Orton. Knight took Styles down. Orton and Knight brawled. Reigns held back Jimmy and Sikoa and looked on. Knight, Orton, and Styles brawled as the show went off the air.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Two weeks in a row of the Bloodline being on the short end of the stick is new. I liked that Reigns just attacked Styles. It makes sense and if Reigns is there, you may as well use him. I get that it was a non finish and people don’t like that, but I think it’s actually alright to do that in this particular situation. It would have come off a little better if the match between Lashley and Escobar was earlier in the show. Overall, a really solid episode that seems like it will close out the year. The fans in Green Bay definitely got their money’s worth from an in-ring perspective after the last two weeks. Again, nothing earth-shattering, but they moved some stories along, set up some big matches for the New Year’s Revolution show, and we got an interesting interaction between Reigns and Aldis. Thumbs up and a solid way to end the year during a holiday week.)