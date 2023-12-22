FREE PODCAST 12/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Kanner & LeClair discuss Kenny Omega’s health update, news on ticket sales, AEW’s style and managing risks and injury, continued build to Worlds End (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of All Elite Conversation Club, Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner respond to emails regarding the use of lucha stars and update on the major ticket on-sales. Plus an update on Kenny Omega’s diverticulitis and how that affects AEW going forward. Also, a rundown of Dynamite before Worlds End and how the Continental Classic Tournament is shaking out leading to the PPV.
