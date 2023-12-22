VIP AUDIO 12/22 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (12-21-2005): Tim White suicide angle, Vince McMahon, Raw in Afghanistan, Hell in a Cell star rating compared to TNA barbed wire match (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the November 21, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the Top Five Stories of the Week from this week’s new Torch Newsletter including Raw in Afghanistan, revised thoughts on Vince McMahon’s comments (sort of), comparing the star ratings of Hell in a Cell to the Barbed Wire match on TNA’s PPV, the Tim White apparent suicide angle, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO