ROCKET STRAPS: Using Key Metrics to Rank the Top Ten Wrestlers Prioritized By WWE this week, including Jinder Mahal, Rock, Jax, Ripley, Owens, Orton, more

It was a huge week for WWE programming, bookended by Raw Day One and Smackdown New Year’s Revolution. As such, the format utilized here was adjusted to track both shows in that order as opposed to what had become the typical Smackdown-Raw pattern. Of course, the week was dominated by the return of the industry’s biggest star.

To tell the story of the Rock’s appearance is to discuss the recent history of the quarter-hour ratings. Though the 10-10:15pm quarter hour is a coveted top-of-the-hour spot, it is historically not one of the highest-rated quarters of Raw. A small sample size working backwards over the past month puts QH9 as the 6th, 7th, 9th, and 9th highest of the 12 quarters of the show. It’s a spot given to wrestlers viewed as a high priority to be sure, as WWE hopes to win over channel-surfing viewers who’ve just finished up their other programs. Regardless, it is not one that is typically seen by the highest amount of viewers.

Not only was QH9 the highest-rated quarter of last week’s Raw, it dwarfed every other quarter-hour of the show, outperforming the previous quarter (which belonged almost entirely to Jinder Mahal) by an incredible 14%. One of the many metrics utilized in the Priority formula is determined by which wrestlers appear in the highest-rated segments of the show. The thinking is that segments are filled by a team who is aware of which ones are historically seen by the most viewers. There is also certainly credence given to the fact that some performers create a rise in viewership, but rarely, if ever, to the level of what the Rock accomplished last Monday night.

As always, the information taken into account to accumulate these lists include metrics such as those quarter-hour ratings, what performers are featured in the open, closing, and top of the hour segments, who is given time to cut in ring and backstage promos, names promoted in each shows preview, championships, and wins. I also factor in estimated monthly merchandise sales leaders, whose appearances begin with a higher floor than other members of the roster.

1. Bloodline (1)

As we gear up for WrestleMania season, there are so many balls in the air for WWE. Even while establishing title contenders and threats to win the Royal Rumble, though, the Bloodline made their presence felt throughout. We opened the show with the arrival of Tribal Chief and closed it with him standing tall. In the middle, we got a lengthy backstage promo from Paul Heyman.

There remains a significant shift in priority of the Bloodline depending on the presence of Roman Reigns, and this week was a definitive swing in their direction. With the road to WrestleMania approaching at the Royal Rumble, appearances by Reigns are certain to become more commonplace on Friday nights and when that’s the case, the top spot on this list will remain a virtual lock for the Bloodline.

2-3. Jinder Mahal and The Rock (NR)

Not exactly a pairing you’d expect to see in any form most weeks, and though the arrival of both men was shrouded in mystery until the moment they walked down the entrance ramp, both returns received the same amount of advanced promotion. Considering Mahal entered the ring several minutes before the Rock and delivered a lengthy promo, minute-for-minute, their mic time was also about even.

Of course, to view their priority as being equal is to ignore the fact that the entirety of Jinder’s presence was to set up the Rock’s arrival. Nonetheless, sticking to the metrics by the letter makes clear the fact that Mahal was trusted to carry the majority of a quarter-hour on his own before sharing and considerably adding to another. He was surprisingly effective and appears to have earned himself a prominent role moving forward.

As for the Rock, his significance was laid out in the introduction to this week’s list. It’s clear that any week he chooses to appear on WWE programming will be one that finds him near the top of this list.

4. Judgement Day (2)

On a night dominated by the return of the Rock, Judgement Day still managed to carve out enough of a presence that, were Rhea Ripley’s solo appearances credited along with that of the entire faction, the group would have taken top priority on the night. The ongoing saga with R-Truth played out long form during a mid-show episode of Miz TV. In addition, Damien Priest affected the outcome of the main event with yet another unsuccessful cash-in attempt.

Every time Priest runs out with briefcase in hand, he manages to capture the energy of all past cash-ins. It’s been enough to pop the crowd in each instance and provide the feel that this time really is the time. It’s been a well-played gimmick, and one that is hopefully rewarded with a well-deserved successful cash-in when the time finally comes.

5-7. L.A. Knight (NR), Randy Orton (4), and A.J. Styles (NR)

Our second grouping of the week was fairly unavoidable. As we head towards what we now know will be a PLE Championship match involving all three challengers, it’s likely we won’t be given much to separate this trio over the course of the next few weeks. Each man has the same goal and will presumably be granted an equal amount of TV time to build them up as credible challengers.

That said, with the release of December’s estimated merchandise sales, there is a slight nudge to be given to both Knight and Orton over Styles, as both have t-shirts high on the list. Though that does raise the floor of both wrestlers heading into each week’s program, it would be unfair to say that AJ Styles is receiving any less priority than the other two as the hype for the title match continues. It will be interesting to see if WWE comes up with a way to make each competitor stand out over the others as we build towards their showdown.

8. Rhea Ripley (NR)

Each week, the unofficial leader of the Judgement Day comes out of Raw feeling like one of the top attractions in the company. Her entrance music receives a bigger reaction from the live audience than that of the groups, and her presence upon arrival just drips of star power. This week gave us not only a high-quality title defense that, if you listen to Michael Cole, has now defined the career of Ivy Nile. Free of the rhetoric, it is true that the match was certainly enough to put Nile on the map, which is no small feat considering it was her singles debut.

Ripley is being trusted to make new stars and carry big segments. While it has many folks calling for her to make an official face turn, I feel it’s important to stay the course with Ripley and let her continue to thrive in a role she has clearly mastered. There’s not another woman on the WWE roster being given or deserving more priority at this time than Rhea Ripley, and that’s saying something.

9. Kevin Owens (NR)

The U.S. Title Contender tournament felt as much as a vehicle for Kevin Owens as did the entire second half of the Continental Classic in AEW for Eddie Kingston… and now I have a new dream match. Seriously though, it feels good to have the formalities in the rearview, even though the set up granted us a terrific main roster debut for Carmelo Hayes and room for Santos Escobar to flesh out his new persona.

In both instances, the man tasked with making those things click was Kevin Owens, and though the tournament result felt inevitable, it in no way seems undeserved. Mixing it up with Logan Paul is not a role WWE hands out to just anyone and, as we head towards the Royal Rumble, Owens should continue to be prioritized just a step behind the four men involved in the Universal Championship match.

10. Nia Jax (NR)

There’s some irony to the fact that a wrestler so loathed by a segment of the audience due to her history of carelessness in the ring is now being escalated by a feud that serves as the foundation for that reputation. Jax opened Raw Day One with a lengthy match and decisive victory over one of the company’s biggest stars of the past five years in Becky Lynch.

It appears that Jax is now one of the top priorities of the women’s division as we head into WrestleMania season. Whether that leads to a Rumble victory and subsequent title match or a prominent spot on the Elimination Chamber card, Jax is thriving with the opportunity she’s been given and appears set for much more exposure going forward.

Drop Outs: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, Gunther, R-Truth, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Carmelo Hayes

Raw Top 10 1/1/24

1. Jinder Mahal/The Rock (NR)

2. Judgement Day (1, 9, 4)

3. Rhea Ripley (NR)

4. Nia Jax (NR, 6, 9)

5. Awesome Truth (NR)

6. Seth Rollins (5, 10, 3)

7. Cody Rhodes (7, 3, 6)

8. Drew McIntyre (6, 1, 2)

9. Ivy Nile (NR)

10. Jey Uso (NR, 4, 1)

Smackdown Top 10 1/5/24

1. Bloodline (1, NR)

2. L.A. Knight (6, 3, 4)/Randy Orton(2, 1, 2)/AJ Styles (10, NR)

3. Kevin Owens (7, NR, 6)

4. Santos Escobar (NR, 4, 10)

5. Damage CTRL (NR, 6, 1)

6. Logan Paul (NR)

7. Michin (NR)

8. Karrion Kross and AOP (NR)

9. Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits (NR, 5, NR)

10. Butch and Tyler Bate (NR)

Thanks so much for reading. Feel free to leave a comment or drop a line via email at jeffp.rush@gmail.com or on Twitter/X @jeffsjeffsyall.