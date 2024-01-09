WWE Raw Ratings Report (1/8): Viewership and demo rating for show with CM Punk’s return and Cody vs. Nakamura main event, plus year ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (1/8) episode of WWE Raw on USA Network averaged 1.464 million viewers, down from last week’s 1.751 million viewers. Last week’s show was buoyed by a mystery “returning former champion” who turned out to be The Rock. Last night’s episode also went up against the college football championship game. This week ends football competition for Raw as it heads into the Royal Rumble/WrestleMania peak season.

Hourly viewership:

1.539

1.486

1.367

One year ago this week, Raw averaged 1.692 million viewers, 272,000 more viewers than this week’s episode.

In the key 18-49 demo, Raw drew a 0.44 rating, down from last week’s 0.60 rating. One year ago this week, Raw drew a 0.50 rating.

Raw last night featured Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakakura in the main event plus the return of C.M. Punk to the program.