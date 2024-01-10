News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells, Hazelwood, and Lindberg cover Oba Femi’s career night, round one of the Dusty Classic, more young talent figuring in, more (109 min.)

January 10, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells, Bruce Hazelwood, and Nate Lindberg cover NXT featuring Oba Femi’s career night, round one of the Dusty Classic, more young talent figuring in, and more.

