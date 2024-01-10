FREE PODCAST 1/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Prestige Wrestling’s Roseland 7 including Shelley vs. Sabin vs. Angels vs. Wayne, Work Horsemen vs. Midnight Heat, indy cards decimated by last minute pulls, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland discuss Prestige Wrestling’s Roseland 7 with a four-way main event featuring Alex Shelley defending the Prestige Title against tag partner Chris Sabin, Alan Angels and special guest Nick Wayne, Timothy Thatcher battling Josh Alexander in a classic mat battle, Midnight Heat facing the Workhorsemen in an even more classic tag team battle, plus a running count of how many wrestlers had to fly across the country by the next day. They also take a look at how the major promotions pulling wrestlers from shows at the last minute is currently hurting the indies. For VIP listeners, they also make the cross country journey to check out two matches from House of Glory’s Brace for Impact – ABC vs. The Mane Event and J Boujii against Encore.

