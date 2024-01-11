FREE PODCAST 1/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Soucek: Young Bucks return, Sting & Darby vs. Takeshita & Hobbs, Samoa Joe confronted by Swerve, Hangman, Hook, live callers, mailbag (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Andrew Soucek to discuss AEW Dynamite including reaction to Sting’s big stunt off the stage and the dangerous landing, the return of The Young Buck, Samoa Joe’s first live in-ring promo as champion being interrupted by Swerve Strickland, Hangman Page, and Hook, plus some Toni Storm praise, Adam Cole faction disappointment, and more with live caller and email contributions.

