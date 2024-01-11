News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/10 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Young Bucks return, Sting & Darby vs. Takeshita & Hobbs, Swerve and Hangman confront Joe, Undisputed Kingdom promo, Toni Storm promo, more (19 min.)

January 11, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 10 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring the return of The Young Bucks, Sting & Darby vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Powerhouse Hobbs, Swerve Strickland and “Hangman Page” confront Samoa Joe, Undisputed Kingdom promo, Toni Storm promo, and more.

