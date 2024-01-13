FREE PODCAST 1/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barbati: Orton & Knight & Styles vs. Solo & Jimmy, Carmelo-Theory match stopped early, Bayley frustrated with Damage CTRL cohorts, live callers, mailbag (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nick Barbati of PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown. They discuss Randy Orton & L.A. Knight & A.J. Styles vs. Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso after Paul Heyman fails to secure third person for team, Carmelo Hayes-Austin Theory match stopped early after bad landing, Bayley frustrated with Damage CTRL cohorts not helping, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits further feud with Karrion Kross & AOP, Kevin Patrick as announcer now without Michael Cole, Bianca Belair, and more topics with live callers and mailbag.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO