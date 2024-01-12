News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/12 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Orton & Knight & Styles vs. The Bloodline, Damage CTRL fail to help Bayley against Belair, Theory and Carmelo crash heads, Logan Paul and KO exchange promos, more (19 min.)

January 12, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Randy Orton & L.A. Knight & A.J. Styles vs. The Bloodline, Damage CTRL fail to help Bayley against Bianca Belair, Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes crash heads leading to an early stoppage of their match, Logan Paul and Kevin Owens exchange promos, and more.

