AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (1/12): Kingston vs. Yuta for Continental Crown Title, Swerve vs. Sydal, Dark Order vs. Mendard & Parker & Hager, Shida vs. Aminata

AEW RAMPAGE HOMECOMING TV REPORT

JANUARY 12, 2024

RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE IN JACKSONVILLE, FL

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired as Excalibur welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone.

(1) EDDIE KINGSTON vs. WHEELER YUTA – AEW Continental Crown Championship Match

The crowd were clearly behind Kingston as the show kicked off with both men already in the ring. Schiavone talked up the fact that both men made their AEW debuts at Daily’s Place. Yuta got Kingston to the mat and went for a quick cover as Kingston kicked out and made it back to his feet. Yuta stuck to his Pure Rules wrestling style in the early going as he forced Kingston to break multiple holds by reaching the ropes. Yuta came off the top with a crossbody onto Kingston. Kingston turned things around and hit Yuta in the corner with a series of chest chops.

Yuta was able to slow things back down by focusing on Kingston’s right arm. The two fought on the outside as Yuta maintained the offensive advantage. Both men fought on the ramp as Yuta continued to focus on the arm of Kingston. Back in the ring, Yuta bit Kingston across the forehead before covering for two. [c]

Yuta was still focusing on Kingston’s arm as the crowd booed, perhaps out of boredom as this match was really slow to this point. Kingston started a comeback until Yuta caught his arm and drove him to the mat. Yuta slapped Kingston across the face which seemed to wake him up. Kingston hit Yuta with a suplex but missed a follow up charge in the corner. Kingston caught Yuta off the top rope and hit an Exploder. Kingston followed up with a DDT for a close count.

With Yuta perched on the top rope, Kingston fired away with chest chops. Kingston attempted a superplex but Yuta countered with a diving DDT. Kingston was able to get his foot under the bottom rope as Yuta attempted a pin. Yuta hit a series of hammer and elbows on Kingston which once again seemed to fire him up. Yuta locked in an arm bar but Kingston was able to make it to the ropes for the break. Kingston nailed Yuta with more chops but Yuta came right back with a German suplex for two.

Kingston hit an enziguri to stagger Yuta. Yuta planted Kingston then quickly came off the top with a splash for two. Yuta synced in another arm lock but Kingston rose to his feet and broke the hold against the ropes. Kingston slapped Yuta across the face, then hit a side suplex. He followed up with a back fist, then a northern lights bomb for the win.

WINNER: Eddie Kingston in 17:00

(Moynahan’s Take: I can understand the ring psychology Yuta may have been working on here as the technically sound heel that riles up the crowd, but boy was the first 10 minutes of this simply slow and boring. I wish I could say it picked up significantly from there but it never really did.)

– Renee was backstage with the Hardys and Mark Briscoe. Briscoe said they work well as a team and they aren’t done teaming together. Matt talked up the fact that Rampage beat Collision in the ratings last week and said he sees Trios gold in their future. Matt hyped up Briscoe being on their side as Jeff put on a Hardys necklace around his neck. [c]

(2) SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana) vs. MATT SYDAL

Both men traded moves in the early going as well as a few pin attempts for two. Swerve hit an impressive backbreaker that slowed the quick Sydal down. Swerve came off the middle rope with an uppercut across Sydal’s back. Swerve draped Sydal across his back and dropped to his knees a few times to wrench at the back of Sydal. Swerve covered for two. Sydal countered Swerve to take him down but Swerve fired back and hit Sydal with another backbreaker.

Sydal took Swerve down and made a quick cover for two. Swerve came right back with a rolling flatliner, then a suplex. Swerve went to the top but missed the Swerve Stomp. Swerve stopped Sydal in his tracks, then hit JML Driver for the win.

WINNER: Swerve Strickland in 4:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A nice quick match that highlighted Swerve for the bulk of the action.)

– Renee was backstage with Top Flight and Action Andretti. She asked them where they planned to go next as Private Party uninterrupted. Top Flight wasn’t too keen on the interruption as Private Party made a challenge. Top Flight accepted and the segment ended with Andretti downing his bottle of water in one gulp.

(3) HIKARU SHIDA vs. QUEEN AMINATA

Shida got the early advantage after a shoulder tackle. She followed up by laying in a series of right hands on Aminata in the corner. Shida missed a charge in the corner which allowed Aminata to hit an elbow across Shida’s face. Aminata followed with a hip attack. [c]

Both women were rising to their feet off the mat as Aminata got to Shida first and took her back down. Shida returned fire and asked Aminata for her best shot. Aminata returned the favor and asked Shida to hit her next. Aminata kicked away at the spine of Shida but was caught in a dragon screw by Shida. Shida hit a suplex, then covered for two. Shida turned her attention to the ankle of Aminata. Both women got back to their feet as Aminata hit a headbutt and then a German suplex.

Aminata hit a running knee on Shida for two. Aminata went to the top but missed a move as Shida moved. Shida followed up with a jumping knee, then a falcon arrow for a close count. Shida hit her spinning knee strike finish for the win.

WINNER: Hikaru Shida in 9:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A nice little match that picked up after the commercial break. After hearing Aminata may have signed with AEW, I was not surprised to see her have a strong showing here.)

– A video package aired showing the latest in the feud between FTR and House of Black in advance of tomorrow’s trios match between FTR and Daniel Garcia and House of Black on Collision. [c]

– Renee was backstage with Saraya and Ruby Soho as Renee wished Soho a happy birthday. She mentioned how well the two were getting along lately, even with the addition of Harley Cameron. Saraya then showed a video of Harley approaching Angelo Parker, then kissing him. Parker then came into frame with a cake and sang happy birthday to Soho who got upset from the video and shoved the cake into his face. Saraya told Parker that she always wins as she walked off. Renee cursed at Parker before walking off as well. Parker shouted that it’s not what it looks like as he played the rest of the video which showed Parker pushing Cameron away.

(4) DARK ORDER (John Silver & Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno w/-1) vs. MATT MENARD & ANGELO PARKER & JAKE HAGER

Silver and Parker started things off, with Parker still wearing the cake all over his face. Hager tagged in and connected with a boot to Silver’s face. Menard was in next and continued to take it to Silver before he finally made it to his corner for a tag. All three members of Dark Order worked together on both Parker and Menard as they gained the upper hand. [c]

Parker had Reynolds in a sleeper as we came back from the commercial break. Reynolds tagged in Uno who hit Parker with a neck breaker after an inadvertent assist from the ref. Uno went to the top and hit a senton onto Parker for a close count. Parker slowed Uno in his tracks with a discuss lariat. Silver made the tag but was sent to the apron by Parker. Silver fired up and took out each opponent by himself. Dark Order triple teamed Parker with a pendulum bomb for two. Dark Order tried to continue the triple team but Menard cut off Silver as he climbed the ropes.

Hager hit a Hager Bomb on Reynolds for two before locking in the ankle lock. Negative One showed Hager his purple hat which distracted him. Hager tried to get his hat back but Reynolds and Silver hit a flurry of double team offense to take Hager down and pick up the win.

WINNERS: Dark Order in 10:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Not the best of main events tonight, which honestly felt like it was more of an opener or a mid-show match than anything else. Looks like Negative One had some fun at least.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Not the best Rampage’s to speak of this week, which is surprising considering this was part of their Homecoming theme and I’d have guessed they would have stacked this one up a bit more. Most things seemed more flat than usual with the hot crowd from Dynamite seemingly spent by the time Rampage rolled around. If you have to watch anything from this show, it’s always worth checking out Swerve, and the match between Shida and Queen Aminata isn’t half bad for what it was. Until next week, stay safe everyone!