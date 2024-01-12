FREE PODCAST 1/12 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (1-14-2014) Bryan’s split with the Wyatts, Ultimate Warrior’s Hall of Fame worthiness, Lesnar and Taker WM30 possibilities, more (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago this week (1-14-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss Daniel Bryan’s split with Wyatts, Ultimate Warrior’s Hall of Fame worthiness, John Cena-Randy Orton hype, Brock Lesnar and Undertaker possible WrestleMania 30 opponents, and much more including live phone calls early in the show and email questions in the VIP Aftershow.
