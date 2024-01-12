New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

G1 CLIMAX 33 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax 31 tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers.

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Tetsuya Naito

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Tama Tonga

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: El Desperado

IWGP Women’s Champion: Mayo Iwatani

Strong Openweight Women’s Champion: Giulia

Strong Openweight Champion: Eddie Kingston

King of Pro Wrestling 2023 Provisional Champion: Taichi

NJPW World TV Champion: Hiroshi Tanahashi

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Hikuleo & El Phantasmo

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Catch 2/2

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada

Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions: El Phantasmo & Hikuleo

NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2023

NJPW Cup 2023: Sanada

G1 Climax 33: Tetsuya Naito

BOSJ 30: Master Wato

WTL 2023: Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto

Super Jr. Tag League 2023: TJP & Francesco Akira

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2024

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops.

NJPW Strong PPVs are currently airing on Triller TV with English commentary. You can watch Battle in the Valley 2024 by clicking here.

IMPORTANT NOTES

Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.

NJPW 2024 SCHEDULE

JANUARY NJPW EVENTS

NJPW Strong Battle in the Valley, Jan. 13, San Jose Civic Center (Airing live on Triller TV on PPV with English commentary and on NJPW World with Japanese commentary).