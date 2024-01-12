New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.
Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.
G1 CLIMAX 33 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax 31 tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers.
CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Tetsuya Naito
IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Tama Tonga
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: El Desperado
IWGP Women’s Champion: Mayo Iwatani
Strong Openweight Women’s Champion: Giulia
Strong Openweight Champion: Eddie Kingston
King of Pro Wrestling 2023 Provisional Champion: Taichi
NJPW World TV Champion: Hiroshi Tanahashi
CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Hikuleo & El Phantasmo
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Catch 2/2
NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada
Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions: El Phantasmo & Hikuleo
NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2023
NJPW Cup 2023: Sanada
G1 Climax 33: Tetsuya Naito
BOSJ 30: Master Wato
WTL 2023: Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto
Super Jr. Tag League 2023: TJP & Francesco Akira
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2024
How to Watch
- New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick
- You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops.
- NJPW Strong PPVs are currently airing on Triller TV with English commentary. You can watch Battle in the Valley 2024 by clicking here.
IMPORTANT NOTES
- Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.
NJPW 2024 SCHEDULE
JANUARY NJPW EVENTS
NJPW Strong Battle in the Valley, Jan. 13, San Jose Civic Center (Airing live on Triller TV on PPV with English commentary and on NJPW World with Japanese commentary).
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
- Jon Moxley vs. Shingo Takagi – No DQ match
- AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Gabe Kidd
- Matt Riddle & ??? vs. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Bad Dude Tito)
- NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Giulia vs. Trish Adora
- NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions G.O.D. (Hikuleo & El Phantasmo) B.C. War Dogs (Clark Connors & Alex Coughlin)
- David Finlay vs. TJP
- Volador Jr. & Mascara Dorada vs. Rocky Romero & Soberano Jr.
- Shota Umino & Fred Rosser & Jacob Fatu vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawor & Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)
- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Viva Van – Pre-show match
- Matt Vandagriff vs. Goldy – Pre-show match
