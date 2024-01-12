NJPW 1/13 Battle in the Valley lineup featuring Okada vs. Ospreay main event, how to watch on Triller TV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The complete lineup for NJPW’s Battle in the Valley PPV has been announced. The show is headlined pending free agent Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay, who is departing for AEW full-time next month.
The following is the complete lineup for the show, which will air live on Triller TV at 10 p.m. Eastern.
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
- Jon Moxley vs. Shingo Takagi – No DQ match
- AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Gabe Kidd
- Matt Riddle & ???vs. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Bad Dude Tito)
- NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Giulia vs. Trish Adora
- NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions G.O.D. (Hikuleo & El Phantasmo) B.C. War Dogs (Clark Connors & Alex Coughlin)
- David Finlay vs. TJP
- Volador Jr. & Mascara Dorada vs. Rocky Romero & Soberano Jr.
- Shota Umino & Fred Rosser & Jacob Fatu vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawor & Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)
- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Viva Van – Pre-show match
- Matt Vandagriff vs. Goldy – Pre-show match
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.