FREE PODCAST 1/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner take Tony Khan to school with social media engagement and responding to online trolls, plus AEW news, Dynamite review, more (143 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of All Elite Conversation Club, Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner respond to Tony Khan engaging on social media and how he should avoid it in the future. Plus, an update on the Rey Fenix injury and new AEW COO. They also review Dynamite highlighted by a Samoa Joe in-ring promo and a scary match with Sting and Darby Allin.

