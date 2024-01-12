VIP AUDIO 1/12 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: A busy start to the Japanese wrestling year – All Japan’s future, Mochizuki vs. Takagi, Kenoh vs. Soya, NJPW, more (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L kicks off the new year with a look at some of the highlights of the Japanese wrestling busy period. With New Japan showing their wares at the Tokyo Dome, NOAH’s big show on the 2nd, and both All Japan and Dragongate running back to back Korakuen Hall double bills, there is a ton to talk about. We have early Match of the Year candidates, memorable moments, and booking of both the exciting and head-scratching variety as all the major promotions got their 2024 under way. Alan addresses the All Japan/Simon Inoki/WWE situation for the first time and ends the show with a recommendation for the first hidden gem must-see match of the year, from a promotion that may not be on a lot of radars these days. However, before all that, Joe Gagne rejoins the show for his coronation as the winner of the Christmas Draft. Truly the finest such segment since the crown was placed on King Haku. Check it out.

