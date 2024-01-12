WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (1/12): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Knight, Orton, and Styles prepare for Four Way with Reigns, Belair vs. Bayley, Wilde/Del Toro vs. Angel/Humberto, Grimes vs. Waller

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JANUARY 12, 2024

LINCOLN, NE AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-The camera panned the crowd as Kevin Patrick introduced the show.

-Grayson Waller made his entrance with Austin Theory at his side.

-They showed the announce team at ringside. Corey Graves talked up Waller. Patrick threw to a video recap of last week’s triple threat main event. The video showed highlights of the match and then transitioned to the attack by Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. The video ended with Nick Aldis informing Paul Heyman that there will be a Fatal Four Way at the Royal Rumble. They showed footage of Heyman letting Reigns know after the show. Reigns told Heyman to fix it.

-Back in the arena, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso beat down Cameron Grimes. Officials tried to break it up and Sikoa took them all down with Samoan Spikes. Sikoa and Jimmy entered the ring and chased off Theory and Waller. Heyman joined them in the ring and grabbed a mic. Heyman said he would appreciate if the fans directed their jeers elsewhere. Heyman said they aren’t the bad guys, Nick Aldis is the bad guy. Heyman pointed at Aldis, who stood outside the ring. Heyman said that Aldis put Reigns in a Fatal Four Way where it’s practically a guarantee that the Undisputed Universal Championship will be lost. Heyman said that doesn’t make Jimmy, Sikoa, Reigns, or Heyman the bad guy. He said the bad guy is Aldis.

-Aldis got on the apron and took the mic from Heyman. Heyman held Sikoa back. Aldis said this isn’t a conversation between two equals. Aldis said the Fatal Four Way is going to happen. He said this is the second match in two weeks that’s been ruined by the Bloodline and it won’t happen again. Aldis said they can’t ruin the main event of tonight’s show because the Bloodline is in the main event. Aldis said it will be A.J. Styles, L.A. Knight, and Randy Orton against all three members of the Bloodline, including Roman Reigns. Heyman stared down Aldis and tried to take the mic back. Aldis wouldn’t let Heyman have it. Heyman said Aldis knows that Reigns isn’t in the building. Aldis sighed and said Heyman was right. He said that Reigns started something he doesn’t want to finish. Aldis said the Bloodline has until the main event to find a third man, but if they can’t, it’s a handicap match. Aldis wished Heyman good luck and walked off. Sikoa stared Aldis down as he walked away. Jimmy looked on in disbelief.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Awesome way to start the show. It came out of nowhere and interrupted a scheduled match. It felt chaotic and that’s a good thing to break the norm that we’re all used to. Good stuff. On top of that, we got another really good interaction between Heyman and Aldis. Their dynamic has quickly become one of the best parts of Smackdown. Heyman doesn’t know how to react to Aldis and his bravado. Aldis knows that and takes every advantage he can. It’s a new wrinkle that really adds something.)

-They showed a graphic for Bayley against Bianca Belair as Patrick promoted the match. They then showed footage of the beatdown that occurred last week with Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. Graves said we would hear from Lashley and the Street Profits.

-Angel and Humberto made their entrance with Santos Escobar. Patrick threw to a pre-recorded message from Escobar. The video showed clips of Escobar’s turn and beat downs on Rey Mysterio, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. Escobar said their code will prevail. Patrick hyped the match for after the break. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Another really good video package from Escobar. I love his new heel character and I really like that the show has focused on him and made him seem like a big deal. It’s crazy that they waited so long to tap into this character. Escobar could be a really strong second tier heel on the brand if they continue this push and give him solid feuds.)

-The show returned with a graphic for the just announced main event. Graves hyped the match.

-Jimmy and Sikoa were in the back with Heyman. Jimmy complained to Sikoa. Heyman told Jimmy not to worry. Heyman said he couldn’t get Reigns on the phone, but he will. Heyman said there’s a locker room full of guys who have been kissing his butt. He said he will go and find someone and Jimmy shouldn’t worry. Heyman walked off. Jimmy yelled after Heyman and said he was worried. Jimmy asked if Sikoa was worried. Sikoa turned to Jimmy and said he never worries.

-Santos Escobar joined commentary.

-Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro made their entrance with Zelina Vega. Escobar said this wasn’t the real L.W.O. because his group was. He said his group is the Legado World Order. Escobar added that we’ve never seen Angel and Humberto like this.

(1) ANGEL & HUMBERTO (w/ Santos Escobar) vs. JOAQUIN WILDE & CRUZ DEL TORO (w/ Zelina Vega)

Angel and Del Toro were left in the ring after Wilde and Humberto tumbled to the outside. Del Toro knocked Angel to the outside. Humberto tried to attack Del Toro from behind but Del Toro sent him to the outside with Angel. Wilde and Del Toro came over the top with dives onto Angel and Humberto. Del Toro and Humberto were back in the ring. Del Toro took Humberto down with a pair of arm drags. Angel made a blind tag. Del Toro ran the ropes and Angel opened the ropes which caused Del Toro to fall to the floor. Humberto held Del Toro in place and Angel hit a running knee. Del Toro was down on the outside as the show cut to break. [c]

Angel and Humberto hit a double team and Humberto made the cover for a two count. Humberto put Del Toro in a chin lock. Escobar said he’s known Angel and Humberto since they were kids. Angel tagged in and attacked Del Toro. Del Toro got free and tagged in Wilde. Wilde ducked under and around Angel before he leapt into a DDT. Wilde made the cover for a two count. Humberto and Del Toro fell to the outside. Wilde climbed to the top rope and Angel crotched him. Angel landed a big chop and tagged in Humberto. Angel and Humberto lifted Wilde on the top rope and tossed him across the ring with a double slam. Angel tossed Del Toro into the steps on the outside. In the ring, Humberto powerbombed Wilde, then lifted him and spun into a sit-out powerbomb. Humberto made the cover for a two count. Wilde recovered with a Poisonrana but Angel took him down with a superkick. Humberto was on the outside and Del Toro took him out with a dive.

Carlito’s music played and he came out of the crowd to attack Escobar. They brawled into the crowd. In the ring, Angel rolled up Wilde and grabbed the ropes for leverage for the win.

WINNER: Angel & Humberto in 10:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Good match. The two teams worked well together, which isn’t surprising. Del Toro and Wilde have been defined down so much that Angel and Humberto had to win or they would look like a joke. I don’t think the cheating finish was necessary given that fact, but they did it anyway. Escobar was really good on commentary and brought some context to his partnership with Angel and Humberto. I always liked Angel and Humberto and I hope they are used as more than what Del Toro and Wilde were for Escobar. The attack from Carlito is fine, but I hope Escobar disposes of him pretty easily and moves on to something bigger and more important. They can’t waste the equity they’ve put into Escobar by having him lose to Carlito.)

-Aldis was in his office with Carmelo Hayes. Aldis said Hayes impressed a lot of people in the United States Championship Tournament. Waller and Theory appeared and asked what was going on tonight. Theory said Waller won by forfeit. Aldis said that they were busy. Hayes said that Waller isn’t on his level. Hayes challenged Waller to a match but Waller made excuses. Hayes suggested Theory instead. Aldis made the match official.

-They showed images of Kevin Owens punching Logan Paul on Smackdown last week. Patrick said we would revisit it after the break. [c]

-The L.W.O. was in the back. Heyman appeared with an apple and asked Carlito to team with the Bloodline. Heyman said that would be cool. Carlito said he’s looking for a fight, but the only fight he wants is with Escobar. Carlito took the apple and walked off with the L.W.O. Heyman yelled after Carlito and said the apple and acceptance were a package deal.

-Patrick threw to a video recap of the finals of the United States Championship Tournament last week on Smackdown. The video showed highlights of the match leading to Kevin Owens’ victory. The video then showed Logan Paul taunting Owens after the match before Owens knocked him down with a punch.

-After the video, there was a pre-taped interview with Logan Paul. He said he was on the phone with his lawyers and his black eye is evidence. He said that Owens’ cast is a liability and a weapon. He said if Owens wears it to Royal Rumble, he will sue Owens. Paul said if Owens has the cast at Royal Rumble, then the title match is cancelled.

(McDonald’s Analysis: It’s a lame angle, but Logan Paul is a douche who would do something like that, so it fits. For anyone else, this would be a joke.)

-Bianca Belair made her entrance. They showed a graphic for Belair against Bayley. Patrick promoted the match for after the break. [c]

-Butch was in a coffee shop earlier today. Tyler Bate brought the coffee. Butch said he can handle himself but you can’t have a tag team match without a partner. Bate said they had fun. He said he knows Butch and he’s lost. Bate said they could work on some mindfulness techniques. Butch said he didn’t want to regret calling Bate. Butch said the Brawling Brutes are in the past. He said they can both be solo on Smackdown. Bate said Butch needs to look inward find out what name he wants to make for himself. Bate said Butch needs to find out what that names going to be. Butch looked intense.

-Bayley made her entrance with Damage Ctrl.

(2) BIANCA BELAIR vs. BAYLEY (w/ Asuka, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, & Kairi Sane)

The bell rang forty-six minutes into the hour. Belair and Bayley locked up and Bayley backed Belair into the corner. Belair pushed back and backed Bayley into the opposite corner. Bayley got a roll up and Belair kicked out after a one count. They circled each other gain and Belair rolled up Bayley this time. Belair got two more roll outs, all for one counts. Bayley took Belair down with a clothesline. Belair kipped up and told Bayley to bring it on. Bayley charged and Belair took her down. Belair grabbed Bayley’s arm and wrenched. Bayley went through the ropes and reversed the hold. They traded waistlocks before Belair took Bayley down. Bayley got to her feet and landed an elbow. Belair recovered and took Bayley down with a backdrop. Belair landed a standing moonsault and covered Bayley for a two count. Belair sent Bayley to the corner and charged but Bayley got a boot up. Bayley followed up with a sliding clothesline and covered Belair for a two count. The crowd chanted “Bayley sucks”. Bayley stayed on the attack but Belair recovered and landed a series of slams. Belair charged but Bayley used a drop toehold to send Belair into the middle rope. Bayley choked Belair with the middle rope. Bayley conferred with Damage Ctrl but Belair attacked her from behind. Belair went for a K.O.D. but Belair got free and landed on the apron. Belair knocked Bayley to the floor. Belair hit a dive onto Bayley and celebrated as the show cut to break. [c]

Bayley beat on Belair. They showed a clip of Bayley taking the advantage during the break. Bayley continued to hammer away at Belair with shots to the back of the head and neck. Belair fought back and rolled Bayley up for a two count. Bayley landed a knee and sent Belair to the corner. Bayley landed an elbow. Belair reversed a whip into a spinebuster. Belair rook Bayley down with a series of shoulder tackles. Belair landed a dropkick and kipped up. She hit a running forearm on Bayley in the corner. Belair mounted the corner and punched away but Bayley got free and dragged Belair down. Bayley landed a running knee and covered Belair for a two count. Bayley tied Belair’s hair to the bottom rope. Bayley punched at Belair. Bayley backed off and hit another running knee. Bayley went for a second but Belair tripped Bayley with her hair. Bayley hit the bottom turnbuckle. Belair dropped to the floor and untied herself. Belair slammed Bayley’s head into the ring apron. Belair used the ring post to apply a surfboard to Bayley. Bayley recovered and slammed Belair into the ring post. Belair went down on the outside and Bayley followed her out. Bayley charged but Belair lifted Bayley to her shoulders and drove her into the ring post. Belair sent Bayley back into the ring. Belair hit Bayley with shoulder blocks in the corner. Belair followed up with a suplex. Belair kipped up again. Belair mounted Bayley in the corner and delivered punches. Bayley got free and pulled on the hair. Belair pulled Bayley back and punched away again. Belair flipped off the rope and then hit Bayley with a backbreaker. Belair made the cover for a two count. Berlair bounced off the ropes and went for a moonsault. Bayley got her knees up but Belair caught herself. Bayley took the advantage for a moment but Belair recovered and took Bayley down. Belair followed up with a splash and covered Bayley for a two count.

[HOUR TWO]

Belair landed a big punch and set up for a K.O.D. Bayley got free and slammed Belair into the bottom turnbuckle. Bayley climbed to the top rope and came off with an elbow drop. Bayley made the cover for a two count. Belair reversed and drove Bayley into the corner. Bayley rolled Belair up and put her feet on the ropes. The ref caught it and broke the count. Bayley knocked Belair to the outside. The ref checked on Bayley as she sold her knee. Damage Ctrl stood and looked down at Belair. The ref admonished Damage Ctrl. Bayley dropped to the outside and went after Bayley. Bayley tossed Belair into the ring and looked at Damage Ctrl. Bayley got back in the ring and Belair rolled her up for a two count. Belair landed a spear and measured Bayley. Belair hit the K.O.D. and covered Bayley for the win.

WINNER: Bianca Belair in 17:00

-Belair celebrated as Damage Ctrl looked on from ringside.

(McDonald’s Analysis: On the higher end of the many matches we’ve seen from these two. They brought it tonight. It helped that there wasn’t a ton of outside interference. Obviously, that ended up being the story of the match and it came off really well. Bayley set up the interference perfectly, but it never came. Graves and Patrick being confused that Damage Ctrl didn’t interfere added to the moment. Bayley’s exasperated look really sold it. Good match with a good story built into it that didn’t add up to a B.S. finish. Much better than what we normally see.)

-Kevin Owens had a pre=taped interview. He said he heard everything Paul said. Owens said that his cast isn’t a liability and it’s actually an advantage for Paul. Owens said it won’t keep him from being at the Rumble. Owens said they should talk about the lawsuit face to face on Smackdown next week. Owens said Paul can have the biggest honor of his career by being a guest on the Kevin Owens show. Owens said he hopes to see Paul there.

-They showed a graphic for the six man tag main event. Graves asked if the Bloodline would be able to find a partner. [c]

-Damage Ctrl was in the back. Bayley asked what happened. Dakota Kai said the ref was looking right at them. She said they thought Bayley could handle it. Kai added that the plan calls for Bayley to win the Rumble on her own. Kai said it’s all good and Bayley has a Rumble to win. Kai and Damage Ctrl walked off.

-Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits made their entrance. They didn’t pose, instead, they made their way to the ring determined.

-Lashley got a mic from ringside after they entered the ring. Graves mentioned that they are all business. Patrick said they have a purpose. Lashley said that Kross and A.O.P. tried to take them out last week. Lashley said they thought it would give them the upper hand, but instead, they have a fight they can’t win. Lashley said they don’t take a cowardice approach. He said they come to the ring and get ready to fight. Lashley called out Kross and the Authors of Pain.

-The lights went out and Paul Ellering appeared on the stage. He pointed at the screen and a message from Kross aired. He said he’s been showing the world how corrupt they really are. Scarlett said he’s been breaking them on the inside, but now, he’s going to break them on the outside. Kross said A.O.P. is going to help usher in a new era. Kross introduced A.O.P. and Paul Ellering. Kross said they are The Testament and the end is here. After the video, music played and Lashley and the Profits looked around.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I really don’t want to get my hopes up for this Kross thing, but that was solid. It’s an interesting booking decision also. Both of these factions need momentum and they can’t both win the feud. It will be interesting to see how WWE handles that.)

-Heyman was in the back. Pretty Deadly appeared. They said they were the best tag team on Smackdown and they could help Heyman. Kit Wilson put his arm around Heyman and said they could make a great team. Heyman informed them that he only needed one person. Elton Prince said he realized that Wilson had something to do. They apologized and walked off.

-Patrick and Graves were shown ringside. Patrick threw to a video package on Carmelo Hayes.

-Carmelo Hayes made his entrance. They showed a graphic for Hayes against Austin Theory. Graves hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-Lashley and the Profits walked in the back. They bumped into Heyman. Heyman said he was sorry about the treatment Lashley has gotten from Kross. Heyman offered Lashley the third spot in the main event match. Lashley said the only time he wants to be in the ring with the Bloodline is when he’s standing across from Roman Reigns. Heyman looked concerned.

-Hayes was in the ring.

-Austin Theory made his entrance with Grayson Waller.

(3) CARMELO HAYES vs. AUSTIN THEORY (w/ Grayson Waller)

They locked up and Theory backed Hayes into the corner. Hayes grabbed a headlock on Theory. Theory got free and reversed into a headlock of his own. Hayes shot Theory off the ropes and they collided. Hayes took Theory down with a headlock. They got to their feet. They cris-crossed and Hayes landed a dropkick. Theory recovered and took Hayes down. Theory lifted Hayes and set up for a powerslam but Hayes got free. Hayes knocked Theory to the apron and came off with the Fadeaway. Hayes knocked Theory off the apron and to the floor. Hayes celebrated as Theory was down on the outside. [c]

Hayes landed a jawbreaker. Theory countered Waller then came through the ropes and hit a dropkick. Hayes rolled to the outside. Theory posed on the apron. Theory went after Hayes and tossed Hayes back into the ring. Theory set up for a suplex on the apron but Hayes blocked. Theory tried again and Hayes blocked again. Hayes countered and used the middle rope to deliver a suplex of his own. Hayes landed an elbow. Hayes delivered a facebuster followed by an inverted atomic drop. Hayes followed up with blows and landed a springboard clothesline. Hayes spun into another facebuster and covered Theory for a two count. Waller entered the ring and Hayes chased him off. Theory kicked Hayes in the gut. Hayes rolled up Theory for a two count and Theory countered into his own roll up for a two count. Hayes landed a superkick. Hayes went for the First 48 but Theory blocked and set Hayes to the corner and set him on the top rope. Hayes shoved Theory away. Theory leapt to the top rope and went for a Spanish Fly. Both men landed awkwardly and the ref called for the bell.

WINNER: No Contest in 9:00

-The announce team was ringside. Graves explained that things go wrong and injuries are a real part of the game.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I know this isn’t the best thing, but I can’t tell if this was for real or their way of getting out of doing a finish. I hope for both of their sakes that no one is seriously injured. The bump didn’t look that bad on television, but that doesn’t really mean anything in the grand scheme of things. Head injuries happen all the time, and if it was legit, I’m glad that WWE airs on the side of caution these days.)

-They showed a graphic for the Women’s Tag Team title match next week on Smackdown. Afterwards, they said Logan Paul on the Kevin Owens show is official. They then showed a graphic for a contract signing for the Fatal Four Way match.

-The Bloodline was in the back. Jimmy said he had no doubts that Heyman would take care of them. Jimmy asked who their partner was. Heyman said there isn’t a man in the building that’s worthy of standing with the Bloodline. Heyman said he has full faith in Jimmy and Sikoa. Heyman said he isn’t worried. Jimmy said he is worried. Sikoa said he isn’t and walked off. Jimmy said if Sikoa isn’t worried, then he isn’t either. Jimmy said no yeet and walked off.

-Randy Orton made his entrance. Sikoa and Jimmy attacked Orton from behind. Sikoa delivered the Samoan Spike. Heyman appeared. Sikoa and Jimmy stood over Orton then made their way to the ring. [c]

-Sikoa and Jimmy were in the ring. Patrick threw to a video recap of the attack on Orton before the break. They showed Orton going to the back during the break.

-A.J. Styles made his entrance.

-L.A. Knight made his entrance.

(4) SOLO SIKOA & JIMMY USO (w/ Paul Heyman) vs. A.J. STYLES, & L.A. KNIGHT

Knight and Styles argued over who would start the match. Jimmy attacked them and knocked down Knight. Jimmy attacked Knight and landed punches. Knight recovered and took Jimmy down with a neckbreaker. Knight made the cover for a one count and tagged in Styles. Styles and Knight double teamed Jimmy and took him down. Styles chopped Jimmy in the corner. Styles took Jimmy to the opposite corner and slammed him into the top turnbuckle. Styles landed another chop and tagged in Knight. Knight stomped away at Jimmy in the corner. Knight choked Jimmy with the middle rope. Knight ran and landed on Jimmy against the ropes. Knight covered Jimmy for a two count. Styles tagged back in and snapmared Jimmy down. Styles landed a sliding forearm and covered Jimmy for a two count. Jimmy recovered with a chop of his own. Jimmy came off the ropes but Styles took him down with a dropkick. Styles knocked Jimmy to the outside. Sikoa hit the ring and Styles fended him off. Knight hit the ring and Styles and Knight beat on Sikoa before they knocked him over the top rope to the floor. Jimmy held Sikoa back as Knight and Styles stood tall in the ring. [c]

Sikoa was in control of Styles as they came back from break. They showed Sikoa taking the advantage during the break. Styles fought to his feet but Sikoa took Styles down with an elbow. Sikoa beat on Styles in the corner. Sikoa backed off and charged to hit Styles with the running butt bump. Sikoa choked Styles with the bottom rope. Sikoa choked Styles and Jimmy landed a dropkick from the outside behind the ref’s back. Jimmy tagged in. Sikoa and Jimmy hit the double stump puller. Jimmy taunted Styles. Jimmy tossed Styles into the corner. Styles blocked a punch and tried to fight out of the corner. He landed a series of strikes on Jimmy and then took him down. Knight begged for a tag. Styles crawled toward Knight. Jimmy grabbed Styles’ leg and pulled him back. Sikoa pulled Knight off the apron but Knight tossed Sikoa into the steps. In the ring, Styles took Jimmy down with a Pele Kick. Styles looked at Knight and talked trash. Knight asked for a tag. Styles said Knight tried to screw him over. Jimmy landed a superkick to Styles. Jimmy and Styles ran the ropes and collided with a double crossbody. Sikoa climbed back onto the apron. Jimmy moved toward Sikoa.

Randy Orton’s music played and he made his way to the ring. Heyman looked irritated. Orton got on the apron and asked for the tag. Orton tagged in and took down Jimmy. Orton hit the snap powerslam on Jimmy. Jimmy rolled to the apron. Orton set up and delivered the hanging DDT. Orton celebrated and the crowd cheered. Orton measured Jimmy and went for an RKO, but Jimmy countered into a roll up for a two count. Jimmy hit a superkick but Orton answered with an RKO and covered Jimmy for the win.

WINNER: Randy Orton, A.J. Styles, & L.A. Knight in 11:00

-Sikoa attacked Orton from behind. Styles came off the top rope with a Phenomenal Forearm that took Sikoa down. Knight hit Sikoa with a BFT. Styles got to his feet and Orton took him down with an RKO. Orton dropped to the outside and went after Jimmy. Styles and Knight joined him. Orton hit Jimmy with the steps. Knight tossed Jimmy over the barricade. They took apart the announce table and then triple powerbombed Sikoa through the announce table. Orton, Styles, and Knight stood over Sikoa as Heyman looked on. Heyman lifted his phone and asked it to call Roman Reigns.

(McDonald’s Analysis: The match was good, but it doesn’t look great that the babyfaces won with the odds uneven. Also, why did Styles suddenly forget his beef with Knight that caused him to refuse the tag? Then at the end, Styles is listening to Knight direct traffic for the powerbomb? Why? Just nonsensical. Otherwise, it was a fine TV main event. I don’t like that Sikoa was left laying. Jimmy should be used for spots like that and Sikoa should be kept as strong as possible. Sikoa is better off showing little to no weakness other than being inexperienced and overly confident. This was a means to set up the babyfaces for their Fatal Four Way at the Rumble and further their feud with the Bloodline. That’s great, but they also have to fight each other at the Rumble. It’s not three on one. I guess they’re trying to make us think it could be? That these three guys can co-exist and eliminate Reigns so one of them can be champion? We’ll see. A good episode overall, but some of the things in the main event didn’t make a lot of sense.)