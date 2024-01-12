WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (1/12): Keller’s report on Bloodline vs. Knight & Styles & Orton, Belair vs. Bayley, Grimes vs. Waller

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JANUARY 12, 2024

LINCOLN, NEB. AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

Announcers: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with Grayson Waller’s ring entrance. They went to Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves at ringside. Graves talked about how cold it was outside. They threw to a video on last week’s happenings.

-They showed the end of A.J. Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. L.A. Knight and then The Bloodline interfering. The screen then said: “After the show.” A clip aired of Paul Heyman informing Roman Reigns that it’s a Fatal Four-way. Reigns was upset and told Heyman to fix it.

-They cut to Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso attacking Cameron Grimes in the aisle on his way to face Waller and then fending off officials trying to intervene. Waller and Austin Theory bailed out of the ring as Solo, Jimmy, and Heyman entered the ring.

Heyman told the audience that they’re not the bad guys. He said Nick Aldis is a “James Bond wanna-be” and said he’s villainous. He said he put Reigns in a Fatal Four-way “where it’s practically guaranteed” that Reigns will lose his title. Aldis stepped up to the ring apron and yanked the mic away from Heyman. Aldis told Heyman to disabuse himself of the notion that they were having a conversation among equals. He said the four-way match at the Rumble “is a done deal.” He said the Bloodline have ruined two matches in two weeks, and he said it won’t happen again. Aldis announced that Styles & Orton & Knight will face all three members of The Bloodline tonight.

Heyman shot Aldis a death stage and tried to yank the mic back, but Aldis didn’t release it. Heyman told Aldis that Reigns is not in Lincoln and he said he knows it. Aldis said, “Oh, you’re right.” He said Reigns has once again started something he doesn’t want to finish, so the Bloodline has until the end of the show to find a third man. He said if not, then it’s a three-on-two handicapped match.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s been a fun journey already seeing Aldis stand up to The Bloodline. It’s a real shake-up from the way Adam Pearce fretted over their power.)

-They went to Graves and Patrick at ringside. Graves said the Bloodline find themselves in a rare position of being outnumbered. They shifted to plugging other matches on the show.

-A vignette aired with Santos Escobar, Humberto, and Angel. They talked about their family code and boasted about what they did to Rey Mysterio.

(Keller’s Analysis: Cool presentation of that threesome.)

-Heyman walked up to Jimmy and Solo backstage with Jimmy expressing pessimism that they’d find a person to team with them. He assured them he’d find them a partner because the locker room is full of people who begged to be added to the Bloodline. Jimmy asked Solo if he’s worried. Solo said, “I never worry.” [c]

(1) HUMBERTO & ANGEL vs. JOAQUIN WILDE & CRUZ DEL TORO (w/Zelina Vega)

Escobar joined the announcers on commentary. The bell rang 18 minutes into the hour. Graves asked Escobar what’s new with Humberto and Angel. Escobar said he’s what’s new about them. Del Toro and Wilde knocked the heel duo out of the ring and then dove over the top rope onto them at ringside. Del Toro took a nasty spill through the ropes to the floor. Garza then landed a running kene. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Humberto had Del Toro grounded after the break. Wilde got a hot-tag at 6:00 and went on a flurry of offense and scored a two count on Angel, broken up by Humberto. Garza knocked Wilde off balance on the top rope. Humberto and Angel pressed Wilde above their heads and slammed him off the top rope to the mat. Angel then shoved Del Toro into the ringside steps. In the ring, Humberto landed a spinning sitout powerbomb on Wilde for a near fall.

Del Toro springboarded off the top rope onto Humberto at ringside with a corkscrew plancha. Carlito’s music played. He attacked Escobar from behind, coming through the crowd. Garza covered Wilde in the ring and held a rope to score a leverage three count.

WINNERS: Angelo & Humberto in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good action, as you’d expect with those two teams.)

-Aldis sat with Carmelo Hayes in his office and said he impressed a lot of people in the U.S. Title Tournament. Theory and Waller walked in. Aldis said they were talking. Hayes told them he’d like to face one of them tonight. Waller volunteered Theory. Aldis said, “Done deal.” [c]

-Heyman approached Carlito with an apple backstage as he was chatting with Vega, Del Toro, and Wilde. Heyman shined up the apple and said Carlito teaming with Jimmy and Solo tonight would be cool. Carlito took the apple and said the only fight he wants is with Santos. Heyman fretted that the apple and a yes were a package deal.

-A sponsored video recap aired on the Kevin Owens-Logan Paul set-up.

-A promo aired with Logan who said he was too busy to come to Nebraska. He said the black eye he has is evidence that the cast on KO’s hand could be a liability. He said he is going to beat KO in a court of law if he brings that weapon of a cast to their match at the Royal Rumble. “Are you ready to face me in a fair fight?” he asked. He said the match is canceled if he doesn’t take it off.

-Bianca Belair skipped and twirled her braid on her way to the ring. [c]

-A skit aired with Butch and Tyler Bate at a bar. Bate told Butch that he knows he’s lost and he’s trying to find his identity. He suggested they work on some mindfulness techniques, breath work, yoga. “Don’t make me regret making that call,” Butch said. He said their teaming was one and done. Bate made a case that they’re better together. He told Butch to look inward and ask what his name is going to be. Butch thought about it and then they cut away.

(Keller’s Analysis: Butch appears to be considering changing his name. Don’t do it, Butch! Don’t do it!)

(2) BIANCA BELAIR vs. BAYLEY (w/Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Asuka, Kairi Sane)



The bell rang 47 minutes into the hour. They battled back and forth for a few minutes before Bayley took control. Belair came back with three straight bodyslams. Bayley threw her into the middle rope throat-first as she charged. Bayley chatted with her cohorts at ringside for some reason leading to Belair recovering and attacking Bayley and then sling-shotting herself onto Bayley at ringside. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Bayley had Belair grounded on the mat mid-ring after the break. Belair made a comeback. Bayley made a comeback and scored a leverage two count. She tied Belair’s braid to the bottom rope. The ref admonished her. Bayley charged with a knee to her head. Belair tripped Bayley with the braid and sent her falling into the turnbuckle. She untied her braid and rammed Bayley’s head into the mat. She then wrapped her around the ringpost, but Bayley yanked Belair into the post. Belair rallied a minute later and mounted Bayley in the corner. She played to the crowd and then punched away at Bayley as the crowd counted along. Then she scored a two count after a backbreaker.

[HOUR TWO]

Bayley yanked Belair by her hair and then charged in the corner. Belair caught her and shoved her to the mat and then landed a handspring moonsault for a near fall at 13:00. Belair lifted Bayley onto her shoulders, but Bayley slipped out and launched Belair into the corner turnbuckle. She followed with a top rope elbowdrop for a near fall. Bayley went for a leverage pin with her feet on the middle rope, but the ref caught her. Bayley threw Belair to the floor right in front of her cohorts. Bayley encouraged them to attack Belair, but they didn’t. A disappointed Bayley rolled to the floor and went after Belair herself. Bayley put her hands on her hips and then re-entered the ring.

Belair leveraged Bayley’s shoulders down for a two count. She followed with a spear and then the K.O.D. for the win. Belair danced for a while as Dakota checked on a frustrated Bayley at ringside.

WINNER: Belair in 16:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: They incorporated some cool transitions in the back and forth of the battle and kept things flowing. Nice match. Bayley is back on the outs with the rest of Damage CTRL. I’m curious how this plays out.)

-Owens said he heard what Logan had to say. He said he doesn’t like listening to him. Owens said he wears a cast because he has a broken hand. He said he understands what he’s trying to do. He offered a face-to-face next week on Smackdown “where you get to have the biggest honor of your miserable career by being a guest on The Kevin Owens Show. What do you say? I hope to see you there.” [c]

-Bayley asked Dakota for an explanation. Dakota said they didn’t want to cause a DQ and they wanted to see Bayley win on her own, just like she should do at the Rumble. Dakota gave her a pep talk, but Bayley looked unsure and distressed.

-Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits walked out to the ring. Lashley said Karrion Kross and The Authors of Pain just got themselves into a fight they can’t win. He said they settle things face to face. He called them to the ring to settle things. Paul Ellering stood on the stage and pointed at the big screen. Karrion Kross and Scarlett talked over clips of last week’s angle and spoke about the dawn of a new era with the most dangerous men the world has ever known, the Authors of Pain. He said Ellering is the most inhumane person the world has ever had the displeasure of knowing. Back in the ring, Lashley and the Profits looked disturbed.

-Backstage, Pretty Deadly approached Heyman with a proposition. Heyman said it can only be one of them. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson pretended they each had something to do and said if they only had more notice.

-A vignette aired on Carmelo Hayes. He said, “I am him.” Clips aired of him in NXT as he touted his accomplishments.

-The announcers hyped Hayes vs. Theory was up next. [c]

-Heyman approached Lashley and the Profits backstage. Heyman pitched Lashley team with Solo and Jimmy later, noting they are “long-time friends.” He told him to work out his aggression regarding Karrion on Knight, Orton, and Styles. Lashley said the only time he wants to be in the ring with The Bloodline is when he’s standing opposite of Roman Reigns.

(3) AUSTIN THEORY (w/Grayson Waller) vs. CARMELO HAYES

The bell rang 24 minutes into the hour. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Theory and Hayes battled in the corner at 8:00. Theory launched Hayes off the top rope but when he flipped with a Spanish Fly attempt, their heads collided upon landing and both were clearly in rough shape. The ref called off the match. That looked scary. They replayed it. Neither guy was standing after the replay. Waller checked on Theory who was out of it. A ringside doctor was checking on Hayes.

WINNER: No contest in 9:00.

-They went to the announcers at ringside. Graves said this is why you shouldn’t try this at home. He said they’ll update fans through social media. Then they hyped next week’s show featuring Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn, Logan on The KO Show.

-Heyman told Jimmy and Solo, having failed to find a partner, that he has full faith in them and he’s not worried. Jimmy said he’s worried. Solo looked at Jimmy, paused, and said, “I’m not.” Jimmy looked at Heyman and said, “Me neither. If Solo ain’t worried, I’m not worried. No yeet.”

-Orton began his ring entrance. Solo and Jimmy attacked him from behind. Jimmy kicked him in the head. Solo gave him a Samoan Spike. [c]

-They replayed the attack on Orton.

(4) A.J. STYLES & L.A. KNIGHT & RANDY ORTON vs. SOLO SIKOA & JIMMY USO (w/Paul Heyman)

Styles came out next. Then Knight. The bell rang 44 minutes into the hour. They argued over who would start the match. Jimmy attacked Knight. The ref ordered Styles out of the ring. Knight made a comeback seconds later. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

The heels got in sustained offense against Styles. Knight jumped off the ring apron as Styles was going for a tag in order to go after Solo and throw him into the ringside steps. Styles managed to land a Pelé kick on Jimmy and then looked over at Knight, who encouraged him to tag him. Styles hesitated. Knight said, “Tag while you can!” Jimmy went after Styles, then kicked Knight off the ring apron. Styles and Jimmy collided mid-ring with a crossbody. Both were down and slow to get up.

Orton made his way back to the ring to his music to a big pop from the crowd. Orton gave Jimmy the draping DDT and then signaled for the RKO. Jimmy countered with a roll-up for a two count. He landed a superkick, but then Orton struck with a sudden RKO for the win.

WINNERS: Orton & Knight & Styles in 11:00.

-After the match, Knight and Styles argued over the botched tag situation. Orton got up and eyed them. He then turned and gave Solo a leaping RKO. He rolled to the floor and went after Jimmy. Styles and Knight joined in. Orton picked up the top of the ringside steps and Styles threw Jimmy into them. Knight threw Jimmy into the time keeper’s area. They cleared the announce table and slammed Solo through it. They cut to Heyman who told his phone, “Call Roman Reigns.”

(Keller’s Analysis: They managed to have a three-on-two match with the babyfaces with the extra wrestler and turned into a smart finishing sequence with Orton getting retribution for the pre-match attack.)