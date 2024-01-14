FREE PODCAST 1/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & Machado: Guevara leaps off truss 25 feet above stage, FTR & Garcia vs. House of Black, Cassidy vs. Vance, Julia Hart vs. Anna Jay, Hook (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to discuss AEW Collision with live caller and email contributions. They discuss the 25 foot leap by Sammy Guevara off a truss onto the stage with a crash landing in the AEW Tag Team Title street fight. Also, Hook’s win and overall hype for his title match against Samoa Joe, Julia Hart vs. Anna Jay, FTR & Danny Garcia vs. House of Black, and much more.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.