FREE PODCAST 1/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & Machado: Guevara leaps off truss 25 feet above stage, FTR & Garcia vs. House of Black, Cassidy vs. Vance, Julia Hart vs. Anna Jay, Hook (103 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to discuss AEW Collision with live caller and email contributions. They discuss the 25 foot leap by Sammy Guevara off a truss onto the stage with a crash landing in the AEW Tag Team Title street fight. Also, Hook’s win and overall hype for his title match against Samoa Joe, Julia Hart vs. Anna Jay, FTR & Danny Garcia vs. House of Black, and much more.

