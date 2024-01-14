VIP AUDIO 1/13 – WKH – AEW Collision & Battle of the Belts review: Jericho & Guevara challenge Starks & Bill in street fight, FTR & Garcia vs. House of Black, Julia Hart vs. Anna Jay, plus Hook, Purrazzo, Dustin, Hangman (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the January 13 episode of AEW Collision and the AEW Battle of the Belts IX special that immediately followed including Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara challenge Ricky Starks & Big Bill in street fight, FTR & Danny Garcia vs. House of Black, Julia Hart vs. Anna Jay, plus Hook, Deonna Purrazzo, Dustin Rhodes, Hangman Page, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO