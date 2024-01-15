Cora Jade suffers ACL tear at NXT house show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cora Jade suffered a torn ACL at the NXT house show last Saturday.

The Wrestling Observer first reported the injury. PWTorch has independently confirmed the report.

Cora was wrestling Lyra Valkyria when she was injured. PWTorch learned she suffered the injury performing a routine move she has done many times. The injury was said to be a freak occurrence and had nothing to do with her opponent, Valkyria, or a mistake in how Cora performed the move.