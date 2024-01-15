FREE PODCAST 1/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (1-16-2014) Live callers and emails talking Rumble, WrestleMania, WWE Network launch, TNA, Daniel Bryant’s shift, Batista, Warrior & Hogan, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (1-16-2014) to PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell taking calls and emails at a rapid-fire pace with a discussion of Royal Rumble & WrestleMania 30 plans, TNA “Genesis,” Daniel Bryan’s shift in direction, WWE Network biz pros & cons, Batista, Brock, Bully, Sheamus, Warrior & Hogan, much more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO