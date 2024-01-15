Seth Rollins legitimately injured late in Raw main event against Jinder Mahal, backstage update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seth Rollins suffered a legitimate injury to his left leg late in his Raw main event win against Jinder Mahal.

Multiple PWTorch sources backstage at Raw say that he was helped in the back and eventually put weight on it. He is walking on his own, but with a definite limp.

He will be further evaluated to determine the severity of the injury.

Seth looked worried as Raw ended and stood on one leg as the ref presented him with the WWE World Hvt. Title belt to end the show.

It wasn’t clear where the injury happened, but he began favoring it after a dive to ringside. He executed several more moves including a Pedigree and a Stomp at the end of the match. He might’ve done more damage by continuing to wrestle past the initial injury, but it’s a good sign he felt he could continue after the initial tweak or injury.

