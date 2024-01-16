News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/15 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Seth suffers legit injury against Jinder in main event, Drew-Cody exchange, Becky-Ripley exchange, Truth hands out merch cash to Judgment Day, more (31 min.)

January 16, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including details on Seth Rollins suffering a legit injury against Jinder Mahal in the main event, plus a noteworthy Drew McIntyre-Cody Rhodes exchange, a Becky Lynch-Rhea Ripley exchange, R-Truth hands out merch cash to Judgment Day, and more.

