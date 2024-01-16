FREE PODCAST 1/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lindberg: Seth legit injured, breaking backstage updates during show, plus analysis of Drew-Cody, Becky-Rhea, Gunther, Jinder, more (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nate Lindberg from PWTorch to review WWE Monday Night Raw. They begin with a reaction to the Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal main event and the legitimate injury suffered by Seth late in the match. Wade provides real-time backstage updates on Seth’s situation after the match and they proposed various scenarios for WWE if Seth ends up needing extended time off. They talk about other aspects of Raw including standout exchanges with Becky Lynch-Rhea Ripley and Drew McIntyre-Cody Rhodes, plus thoughts on the Women’s Tag Team Division, the return of Gunther, and more with caller and email interaction.

Then in bonus segments, we jump back 10 and 15 years to Wade Keller’s reports covering the Jan. 13, 2014 and Jan. 12, 2009 episodes of WWE Raw.

