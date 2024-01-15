WWE RAW PREVIEW (1/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, January 15, 2024

Where: North Little Rock, Ark. at Simmons Bank Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 5,709 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 6,191.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal

Dominik Mysterio & J.D. McDonagh vs. #DIY

The Miz & R-Truth vs. Finn Balor & Damien Priest

Gunther returns to Raw

