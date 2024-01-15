VIP AUDIO 1/15 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, pt. 2 of 2 (1-14-2006): Disappointment in Sting-TNA press conference, reaction to Edge winning WWE Title, thoughts on “live sex” stunt on Raw (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the January 14, 2006 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They cover these topics:

The myth and truth of the transition of power from Vincent J. McMahon (Sr.) to Vincent K. McMahon (Jr.)

The Sting press conference this week, who Sting seemed to forget to talk about, disappointment in the questions asked, what it says about the wrestling media, and why Sting appears to not have changed from his WCW days.

Reaction to Edge winning the WWE Title.

Thoughts on the “live sex” stunt on Monday’s Raw.

And much more.

