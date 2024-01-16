FREE PODCAST 1/16 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss potential Seth injury ramifications, Jericho, Ziggler, Von Erich movie, Undisputed Kingdom, WM scenarios, more (137 min.)

News Ticker

January 16, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss these topics:

  • Potential Seth Rollins injury ramifications
  • WrestleMania main event scenarios with Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, The Rock more
  • AEW Battle of the Belts
  • Chris Jericho avoiding crowd taunts
  • Dolph Ziggler’s prospects in TNA and New Japan
  • Undisputed Kingdom faction
  • Who from NXT will have big impact in 2024 on main roster?
  • Can Jay White become a true top babyface for AEW?
  • Cameron Grimes misuse
  • Warner Bros. Discover press release on AEW ratings
  • Discussion on the Von Erich movie

