FREE PODCAST 1/16 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss potential Seth injury ramifications, Jericho, Ziggler, Von Erich movie, Undisputed Kingdom, WM scenarios, more (137 min.)

Potential Seth Rollins injury ramifications

WrestleMania main event scenarios with Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, The Rock more

AEW Battle of the Belts

Chris Jericho avoiding crowd taunts

Dolph Ziggler’s prospects in TNA and New Japan

Undisputed Kingdom faction

Who from NXT will have big impact in 2024 on main roster?

Can Jay White become a true top babyface for AEW?

Cameron Grimes misuse

Warner Bros. Discover press release on AEW ratings

Discussion on the Von Erich movie

