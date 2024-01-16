NXT TV RESULTS (1/16): Wells’s live report on Women’s #1 Contender Battle Royal, Trick & Melo vs. Enofe & Blade, Valkyria & Paxley vs. Vice & Lopez, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

JANUARY 16, 2024

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS (@spookymilk), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kelly Kincaid

(1) TRICK WILLIAMS & CARMELO HAYES vs. EDRIS ENOFE & MALIK BLADE – Dusty Classic first round match

Enofe & Blade were wearing Dusty Rhodes yellow polka dots. Quick mat stuff from Blade and Hayes to start. Rope run and both went for dropkicks at once. Reset. Enofe tagged in and back elbowed Melo, then mocked the “nothing but net” taunt. He took too long and Melo struck him and tagged Williams for a stiff dropkick. Blade made a blind tag but Williams ended up taking down both opponents. Melo tagged in and Blade laid him out, then dropkicked Williams from the apron, perhaps lightly playing heel tonight. Enofe and Williams went at it again, and Melo tagged in again and the gang double-teamed Enofe briefly. Another tag in for Williams, but Enofe elbowed him and made the tag.

Williams laid out Blade and worked a brief armbar, but Blade tagged and Enofe hit a bulldog on Williams. Enofe and blade both hit planchas on their opposition heading into break; Williams had to quickly reposition himself to keep Blade safe from falling short. [c]

Enofe and Blade dominated as Hayes was face in peril. Ground and pound by Enofe on Melo. Hayes rolled through a suplex and tagged Williams, who dominated Enofe with kicks. Enofe and Blade tried to double-team but Williams laid them out. Vic shamelessly said that Williams was “outshining Carmelo Hayes in some aspects” which was because he was currently in control, which was a bit of a reach in this context. Everyone hit impact moves in a quick sequence with a couple of near-falls. Blade hit a spinebuster and frog splash on Melo, but Williams broke it up. Enofe went for a plancha on Williams, who hit him with an uppercut as he came down. Williams tagged in and hit a flash knee on Blade to finish.

WINNERS: Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes at 12:12.

(Wells’s Analysis: I kind of rolled my eyes at Vic using normal tag team match dynamics to stretch to tell the Trick-Melo story in a week where it otherwise wasn’t front and center; this tournament is a good way to continue burning slowly on that story. The downside of the tournament so far is that it’s ostensibly a tournament for tag team wrestling, but all three teams that have advanced to the final four are makeshift teams of singles wrestlers. A fun match here, and it was nice to see Enofe and Blade as they’ve been massively deemphasized for a few months now)

-Kelly Kincaid interviewed Fallon Henley about the main event battle royal. She said she was pretty sure everybody liked her farm segments with Tiffany Stratton last week, which was a bit of a reach, but otherwise gave a strong babyface promo and said she had three words for whether she’d win: “Yee Ha, Bitch.”

-A segment hyped Oba Femi picking the bones of Dragon Lee and winning the North American Championship in the main event last week. He swaggered fearsomely in the back ahead of his segment after the break. [c]

-Earlier today, Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez walked through the back, pumping themselves up for their tag team match later. One of the opponents, Tatum Paxley, pulled a blind up as she was watching them through a door. She said she was going to win the battle royal so nobody gets to face Lyra Valkyria, because nobody comes near her champion.

-Oba Femi hit the ring in street clothes, belt draped over his shoulder, and grabbed a mic. He said many are surprised to see him as North American Champion, but the prophecy was long foretold that he’d be the juggernaut drenched in gold. He said since he was born, it was foretold that he’d be the biggest and strongest. He invoked a word in his native tongue and then listed a number of lifetime accomplishments, each after which the crowd bellowed a short “WOO!,” which seemed to genuinely tickle Femi.

Dragon Lee’s music and he said he couldn’t be mad after last week, because Femi was clearly hungry. He put over the impact that Femi was making in a very short amount of time. He put over Wes Lee and said if Femi invokes the Open Challenge, he’d be happy to be Femi’s first opponent…tonight. Femi said no – the Open Challenges are now closed. Lee said he wanted a Championship rematch at Vengeance Day. Femi said Lee doesn’t get to decide anymore, and he may consider it. An intriguing segment that seemed to lean Femi slightly heel, which will be an uphill battle because the crowd is hungry to cheer someone with the impossible level of cool that exudes from Femi.

-Eddy Thorpe talked with some guys backstage, after which Trey Bearhill showed up and thanked him for representing for Native Americans. They exchanged pleasantries and Dijak showed up and talked down at Bearhill, saying his culture taught him everything but when to quit. Bearhill challenged him to a match tonight. Bearhill was game enough but has a long way to go on the mic.

-Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley were introduced for the next match. Paxley was going full Single White Female, dressing like Valkyria and doing her poses. [c]

-Trick and Melo celebrated by the lockers, saying one was down with two to go. They put over the final match, which will be on Vengeance Day. Ilja Dragunov showed up and said he wasn’t able to defend before because he wasn’t cleared, but he’ll give him a shot on a big stage – Vengeance Day. Of course, after he took his leave, Williams celebrated the opportunity and Hayes said that’s when they were supposed to have their match in the Dusty Classic.

(2) LYRA VALKYRIA & TATUM PAXLEY vs. LOLA VICE & ELEKTRA LOPEZ

Valkyria and Paxley dominated early and Paxley did more of Valkyria’s poses and spots. Lopez called her a freak and threw some knee strikes against the ropes. Vice hit a nice kick from the apron. Vice tagged in and shook her booty to taunt Valkyria (and also gain a lot of cheers, of course). Vice and Lopez briefly double-teamed Paxley and got a two count but Paxley hit a nice counter slam and tagged in Valkyria, who dominated Lopez. Valkyria hit a Northern Lights suplex with a bridge for two. She went for another cover and Vice broke it up. Bonzo gonzo and Paxley got smacked, but fell atop Lopez for the win.

WINNERS: Valkyria and Paxley at 4:04.

(Wells’s Analysis: A short match to promote the increasing weirdness of Paxley. Decent enough action)

-Arianna Grace made a speech to the rest of the women’s locker room and went on and on, during which the women filed out one by one. She tried to thank them at the end, and noticed they had all gone.

-Ridge Holland made his entrance for a match with Joe Coffey. [c]