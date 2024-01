WWE ROYAL RUMBLE PLE PREVIEW (1/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024

Where: St. Petersburg, Fla. at Tropicana Field

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that ??? tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for ???.

How To Watch: Live on Peacock Network

Advertised Matches

Cody Rhodes & C.M. Punk & Shinsuke Nakamura & Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre & Gunther & 24 TBA – Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Bayley & Nia Jax & Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair & 26 TBA – Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles – WWE Universal Championship

Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens – U.S. Championship

