AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (1/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

January 16, 2024

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Where: North Charleston Coliseum, S.C. at North Charleston Coliseum

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,224 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,510.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Christian Cage vs. Dustin Rhodes – TNT Championship
  • Gates of Agony & Brian Cage vs. Bullet Club Gold – ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship
  • Samoa Joe vs. Hook – AEW World Championship
  • Young Bucks to speak

