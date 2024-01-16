AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (1/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, S.C. at North Charleston Coliseum
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,224 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,510.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Christian Cage vs. Dustin Rhodes – TNT Championship
- Gates of Agony & Brian Cage vs. Bullet Club Gold – ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship
- Samoa Joe vs. Hook – AEW World Championship
- Young Bucks to speak
