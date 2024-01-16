NXT PREVIEW (1/16): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade – Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match
- Latino World Order (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) vs. Chase U (Duke Hudson & Riley Osborne) – Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match
- Joe Coffey vs. Ridge Holland
- Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez
- NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender 20-Woman Battle Royal
- Oba Femi to speak
