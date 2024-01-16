VIP AUDIO 1/16 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-15-2006) – Smackdown Post-show w/Caldwell & Roe: Batista’s emotional post-injury speech, Eddie helping establish Rey, battle royal, Orton, Angle, more (42 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 15, 2006 episode of the James Caldwell Audio Show where he is joined by Mike Roe to analyze the Jan. 13 episode of WWE Smackdown. Topics covered include: Kurt Angle’s future on either Raw or Smackdown, Batista’s emotional speech, the use of Eddie Guerrero to establish Rey Mysterio, the battle royal, a technically magnificent opening match between Chris Benoit and Randy Orton, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO