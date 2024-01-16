ROCKET STRAPS: Using Key Metrics to Rank the Top Ten Wrestlers Prioritized By WWE this week, including C.M. Punk, Carter and Chance, Damage CTRL, Nakamura, Rollins, R-Truth, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

As always, the information taken into account to accumulate these lists include metrics such as those quarter-hour ratings, what performers are featured in the open, closing, and top of the hour segments, who is given time to cut in ring and backstage promos, names promoted in each shows preview, championships, and wins. I also factor in estimated monthly merchandise sales leaders, whose appearances begin with a higher floor than other members of the roster.

Priority Top 10

1. Bloodline (1)

It seemed for a moment as though Cameron Grimes was set to receive some serious show-opening points before the obvious was revealed, that the start of his match against Grayson Waller was in place to enhance the Bloodline. For their part, as if opening and closing the show as the focal point of the brand wasn’t enough, their attempt to find a third partner in the main event was the dominant storyline throughout the episode.

The group eventually came up empty in search of that partner, with Paul Heyman later claiming to have explored every possible option. While I liked the approach of Heyman crossing heel/face lines out of desperation to simply find a partner, you have to wonder why a lesser heel wouldn’t have jumped at the opportunity in order to boost their career. Though caught up with his own story throughout the night, having had his match cancelled courtesy of the Bloodline, you have to wonder why Grayson Waller, for example, wouldn’t have jumped at the shot in a heartbeat.

2. Cody Rhodes (NR)

Scoring the victory in a lengthy and heavily-hyped grudge match was all it took to rocket the primary babyface of the company to the top priority spot of Raw this week. Televised singles matches with Cody are treated like a big deal and, as such, it feels like a special episode whenever they take place.

With the Nakamura feud now presumably behind us, focus shifts to Cody’s build towards the Royal Rumble and his quest to “finish the story.” Tracking his priority over the next two months will be of particular interest as we work our way past Elimination Chamber and onto Mania and try to assess whether Rhodes will power through the shadow of the Rock or take a backseat for another few months while waiting out what once felt like an all but guaranteed closing chapter.

3. C.M. Punk (NR)

His appearance was hyped throughout the previous week’s episode and little time was wasted getting to it. Punk kicked off Raw with an in-ring retort to more jaded rantings by one of the shows top heels in Drew McIntyre. It was the highest-rated segment of the show and, while not breaking any new ground in regards to his mission to claim his spot as the focus of the brand, Punk provided plenty of highlight reel fodder, walking down memory lane and touching on his prior run with the company.

It’s hard to imagine a scenario right now where Punk doesn’t walk out of the Royal Rumble victorious. He appears destined to headline a night of this years WrestleMania in a championship match against Seth Rollins, and that the potential for that match seems no less certain a month after his return is a testament to how well things appear to be going between him and the company at this point. If the feel-good story continues, Punk will serve as a top priority for the majority of the first half of 2024 and, perhaps beyond.

4-6. Randy Orton/L.A. Knight/A.J. Styles (5)

We continued to spin in the hamster wheel with the top three faces of Friday night this week, as the build towards the fatal-four way match at the Royal Rumble continues. While once again, Orton and Knight receive a slightly bumped floor due to their merchandise sales and it’s potential impact on how they are viewed by the company, it’ll be impossible to separate this trio until their paths once again divide following the PLE.

As mentioned above, the primary storyline of the episode was the Bloodline’s attempt to find a partner, but there would be no need for that without the shadow of their opponents looming over the entire situation. As such, Orton, Knight, and Styles spent the eventing at the forefront of the audience’s mind. The actual match was a tale of how well (or poorly) they could work together, and the walk-away image of the show was a Shield-style power bomb executed by all three as they drove Solo Sikoa through the announcers table.

7. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (NR)

One of the biggest surprises of the past month continued to roll, as the latest women’s tag team champs were once again given a considerable amount of air-time to show off their signature in-ring style. The boost provided to the belts by the reign of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven is being maintained right now, as not only are we receiving showcase matches on most episodes, but also being shown that the belts matter to a considerable portion of the women’s roster.

With a roomful of potential challengers shown watching the match backstage, it suddenly feels as though a spotlight match on an upcoming PLE wouldn’t feel out of place at all. With rumors of the potential return of both Sasha Banks and Naomi lingering, you have to wonder whether the women’s tag titles are being primed to take an event bigger step forward as we gear ourselves towards Mania.

8. Seth Rollins (NR)

The World Champion scored major points by appearing in a lengthy in-ring segment during one of the most viewed portions of the show. If his standoff with Jinder Mahal felt as though it came out of nowhere, by the end, it at least felt like a big deal that it even happened.

Rollins is another wrestler seemingly spinning his wheels, waiting to get past the Rumble and on the true path to WrestleMania. In a couple of weeks, we should find ourselves watching wild debates and perhaps even more play out between Rollins and Punk and, at that point, Rollins priority should sit closer to the top than the bottom of this list.

9. Shinsuke Nakamura (NR)

Though the end result of his program with Cody Rhodes seemed clear from the start, it’s hard to see Nakamura as anything but better off coming out of it. We knew Cody would continue to triumph over adversity as he inches closer to the end of his story, but it was serving as that obstacle that has helped flesh Nakamura out so much more than he was before.

The anime graphics and sinister promos have been a major boost, but you can tack those things onto plenty of wrestlers and have them mean little. Nakamura, for his part, appears to know his character so well. The expressions and mannerisms he carries out during his appearances make him incredibly believable. Now, having served as the foil to the larger stories of Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, it feels like a great time to have the story center around Shinsuke. If it can be told effectively, Nakamura will be in a far better, and more highly prioritized position than ever seemed possible prior to those programs.

10. Damage CTRL (NR)

For several weeks now, it felt as though the injury to Charlotte Flair forced the writers hand into shifting gears on a potential ouster of Bayley from the group. Suddenly this past week, we’re back to tension between the two sides. There doesn’t appear to be a clear path for Bayley to return to the babyface side of things any time soon, but then that’s become the fun part of watching WWE over the past year. The writing keeps us feeling as though we’re in good hands.

Damage CTRL returned to a prioritized position after idling for a few weeks while the focus went elsewhere, but the faction was back in the spotlight this week, laying out the first of what will be several priorities heading into the Royal Rumble. Their presence and swagger remained in tact and they appear primed to continue dominating the non-Bloodline portions of Friday nights going forward.

Honorable Mention: Judgement Day and R-Truth

No strangers to the Priority list, the lead faction on Monday nights find themselves sitting just outside the top 10 this week, but it’s not as though they’re being underutilized. WWE continues to lean into the unexpectedly popular pairing of Judgement Day with the hilarious antics of R-Truth, who appears to be bringing a new element out of the group. Damien Priest, in particular, has begun to struggle with his feelings over the oblivious wanna-be member.

Their dynamic was highlighted this week by a laugh-out-loud funny montage featuring Truth reliving his birth, claiming the Judgement Day believes in the motto “Live, laugh, and love,” and coining a new viral term when “mistakenly” referring to Dominik Mysterio as “Tom and Nick.” If there was any doubt as to how over Truth has gotten both himself and a group that was already getting good reactions, the pop from the live crowd confirmed its success. If they aren’t careful, WWE may just work themselves into a shoot with this pairing, to the point of Truth perhaps even receiving a late-career title run.

Drop Outs: Jinder Mahal, The Rock, Judgement Day, Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, Nia Jax

Raw Top 10 1/8/24

1. Cody Rhodes (7, 7, 3)

2. C.M. Punk (NR, NR, 2)

3. Seth Rollins (6, 5, 10)

4. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (NR, 2, NR)

5. Shinsuke Nakamura (NR, NR, 5)

6. Judgement Day (2, 1, 9)

7. Ivar (NR)

8. Drew McIntyre (8, 6, 1)

9. Jinder Mahal (1, NR)

10. R-Truth (5, 4, NR)

Smackdown Top 10 1/12/24

1. Bloodline (1, 1, NR)

2. L.A. Knight/Randy Orton/A.J. Styles (2)

3. Damage CTRL (5, NR, 6)

4. Bianca Belair (NR)

5. Carmelo Hayes (NR, 4)

6. Bobby Lashley/Street Profits (9, NR, 5)

7. Santos Escobar/Angel & Humberto (4, NR, 4)

8 Karrion Kross and AOP (8, NR)

9. Logan Paul (6, NR)

10. Kevin Owens (3, 7, NR)

Thanks so much for reading. Feel free to leave a comment or drop a line via email at jeffp.rush@gmail.com or on Twitter/X @jeffsjeffsyall.

