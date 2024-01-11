AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/10): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Sting & Darby vs. Hobbs & Takeshita, Guevera vs. Starks, Undisputed Kingdom promo, Samoa Joe confronted by challengers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JANUARY 10, 2024

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

[HOUR ONE]

—AEW Dynamite opening played. The camera zoomed into the Daily Place focusing on an “Homecoming” banner

(1) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI

Hangman received a great reaction from the crowd. Hangman wasted no time attacking Claudio as he was entering the ring. The action quickly moved to the floor as Claudio rocked Hangman with a running uppercut into the barricade. Claudio connected with a running double stomp for a two count. The crowd cheered as Claudio caught Hangman in the giant swing. Claudio applied a sharpshooter. Hangman tried to reach the ropes so Claudio transitioned into a crossface. Hangman countered into a rollup for a near fall. Hangman battled back catching Claudio with a Death Valley Driver. Hangman made a comeback sending Claudio flying with a fallaway slam. Hangman connected with a slingshot plancha to Claudio on the floor. Hangman took a sip of beer from a fan at ringside. Claudio caught Hangman charging and pressed him onto the stage entrance ramp. [c]

Claudio and Hangman exchanged strikes as they returned from break. They brawled on the entrance ramp. Hangman charged, delivering a running clothesline sending Claudio back into the ring. Hangman called for the Buckshot Lariat. Claudio intercepted Hangman, rocking him with a popup uppercut for a two count. Page connected with a running clothesline as he and Claudio went to the floor. Hangman went for a flying moonsault. Claudio caught Hangman and ran him into the barricade. Hangman countered by catching Claudio with a DDT on the floor. Hangman leaped off a platform delivering a flying moonsault to the floor. The crowd chanted “AEW!”

Hangman planted Claudio with a Tombstone piledriver for a two count. Hangman called for the Deadeye. Claudio countered by launching Page into the turnbuckle. Claudio fired up nailing Hangman with a series of combination strikes in the corner. Claudio rocked Hagman with a short-arm lariat for a two count. Claudio called for the Neutralizer. Hangman countered by hitting a Deadeye for a good two count. Claudio went for an avalanche Ricotta Bomb but Hangman countered into a super hurricanrana. Hangman connected with a Buckshot Lariat. Claudio no-sold it. Hangman connected with a second Buckshot Lariat for the win.

WINNER: “Hangman” Adam Page in 17:00

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a really good action packed match. Lots of great action as both Claudio and Page worked a PPV calibur match. A really strong win for Hangman, likely building him up for a possible AEW World Title match.)

—They aired a really nice highlight package of Brodie Lee’s greatest moments in AEW. Excalibur called Brodie Lee the greatest TNT Champion of all-time. [c]

(2) ADAM COPELAND & ORANGE CASSIDY & DUSTIN RHODES & PRESTON VANCE (w/Jose The Assistant) vs. BRIAN CAGE & LANCE ARCHER & TOA LIONA & BISHOP KAUN (w/Prince Nana & Jake “The Snake” Roberts)

Copeland received a great reaction from the crowd. Rhodes shined early catching Kaun with a powerslam for a near fall. Vance rocked Cage with a pump kick. Orange went for a dive but Cage caught him. Copeland dropkicked Orange who fell onto Cage for a near fall. Orange caught Cage with Stun Dog Millionaire. Kaun sent Orange flying with a pounce. [c]

Archer rocked Orange with a right hand as they returned from break. Archer rocked Orange with a series of running elbows. The babyface manager Jose grabbed onto the Archer’s leg. This led to Roberts decking Jose with a right hand which got a big reaction. The crowd reacted big as Orange delivered his lazy kicks. Archer went for the Blackout but Orange countered into a satellite DDT.

Vance ran wild planting Kaun with a spinebuster. Vance called for the discus lariat but Kaun ducked. Vance caught Kaun with a cutter but Liona made the save. The action broke down as Cage caught Rhodes with an F-5. Copeland caught Cage with an Impaler DDT. Kaun caught Copeland with a gut buster. Orange rocked Kaun with an Orange Punch. The crowd went wild as Orange gave Kaun a chokeslam which he’s been teasing throughout the match. Archer caught Orange with a Bossman Slam. Vance ducked as Archer rocked Kaun with a big boot. Archer and Cage argued. This led to Copeland catching Cage with a spear. Vance rocked Kaun with Brodie Lee’s Discus Lariat for the win.

WINNERS: Adam Copeland, Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes & Preston Vance in 10:20.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was another fun action packed match with everyone getting a chance to shine. I was glad to see Vance got the win for his time after Excalibur mentioned he was Brodie Lee’s handpicked protege. It remains to be seen if this leads to Vance getting a push going forward.)

—Renee was backstage with Bullet Club Gold as they returned from break. Jay White noted Bullet Club Gold can do better than Undisputed Kingdom. White mentioned going after all the gold including the AEW World Trios Titles. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass appeared. Anthony Bowens noted Acclaimed and Bullet Club Gold both have a common enemy in Undisputed Kingdom. Bowens suggested holding all the gold except for the Trios titles. Max Caster noted the crowd cheered for Bullet Club Gold last week before The Acclaimed made the save. Caster suggested they all work together. Bowens called them “Bang Bang Scissor Gang!” White noted they need more team and will think about it.

—The new AEW World Champion Samoa Joe came out to a big reaction. Joe was holding a different version of the AEW World Title. He introduced himself to the crowd as the new AEW World Champion. Huge chants of “Thank You Joe!” He said tonight we will make some changes to the championship challenge protocol. He said being champion makes you a marked man. He said even a Devil who made a bad deal is looking for him. He said he runs things. He said there will be no more “Hoe Ass comments on social media!” He said you bring your record and submit it to the champion committee. He said you get an express pass if you are worthy. He said he would stomp the challengers out. He said your champion will be waiting for whoever wants a piece of him.

The crowd cheered as “Swerve” Strickland’s music played. Prince Nana appeared on stage with the Mogul Embassy. Prince Nana did his signature dance. This was notable as Prince Nana didn’t do his signature dance when he came out with the Mogul Embassy for the 8-man tag. Strickland noted this was the first time he was at Daily Place. He called this place “Swerve’s House!” He said he didn’t have a personal thing with “Hangman” Adam Page. He said he just wanted Hangman’s spot. He said he took Hangman’s spot. He told Joe this isn’t personal. He said he wants the AEW World Title. He said he’s going to take it. He said if Joe wants to make it personal after he takes the title. He said he would be happy to make it personal as well.

“Hangman” Adam Page came out next. Hangman said if Joe and Strickland are going to make their resolutions. He said he’s going to make his resolutions as well. He spoke about beating Jon Moxley in 2023 and reuniting with The Elite. He said he found Strickland as well. He said he lost sight of the AEW World Title. He said he’s going to make the AEW World Title his. Strickland held up two fingers saying he beat Page twice. Prince Nana held Strickland back. Page watched Strickland leave the ring. Page said he hasn’t forgotten what Joe did to him. He said he’s going to take the title from Joe. Hangman left as well. Joe posed with the AEW World Title. They showed a bat sign of Hook’s logo. The music played as Hook walked around the ring. Hook and Joe went face-to-face. Hook pointed at the AEW World Title and said one week.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I really liked Joe’s promo as he spoke with great confidence and came off a top star. The interaction between Hangman and Stirickland was really good as you wanted to see more between them. I could see them setting up a Joe, Hangman and Strickland match for the AEW World Title at Revolution. This will be Hook’s biggest match in AEW to date, challenging Joe for the AEW World Title. Hook most likely isn’t going to win the title. HOOK having a good match with Joe will help him in the long run.)

—They showed clips of Deonna Purazzo making her AEW debut last week.

—The screen was black and white. Renee was with AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm, Luther and Mariah May backstage. Mariah May asked Storm if she saw her debut match? Storm told May she didn’t see one second of her match. She asked May if she did an arm drag? Renee asked Storm about AEW newest signee? Storm said “Wendy Richter!” Renee noted Purrazzo was coming for the AEW Women’s Title. May said Purrazzo kicked her in the face. Storm gave May chocolate. She said Purrazzo’s name sounds familiar and Italian. She told Luther to set up a meeting with Purrazzo. She said Chin Up, Tits Out and line? May said watch for the shoe. Storm said that was her part and said May fell for the moment. Storm left. Luther laughed at May.

(3) SAMMY GUEVARA vs. RICKY STARKS

Starks shined early, rocking Guevara with a shoulder tackle. Guevara responded by catching Starks with a dropkick. Guevara tripped Starks who fell out of the ring. Guevara connected with a flying moonsault to Starks on the floor. Guevara went for an apron suplex but was blocked. Guevara and Starks exchanged strikes on the ring apron. Starks took control planting Guevara with an Angel Wings onto the ring apron. [c]

Guevara rocked Starks with a superkick for a two count as they returned from break. Starks stopped Guevara from climbing the ropes. Guevara battled back, knocking Starks off the ropes. Guevara went for a flying moonsault but Starks got his boots up. Starks rocked Guevara with a running lariat. Starks connected with a sit-out powerbomb for a two count. Starks called for a spear. Guevara moved as Starks charged into the turnbuckle. Guevara called for GTH but Starks blocked. Starks applied a jackknife cover for a two count. Guevara battled back, rocking Starks with a superkick. Guevara rocked Starks with a second superkick coming off the ropes. Guevara grabbed Starks in a rollup for the win.

WINNER: Sammy Guevara in 9:10

—The camera zoomed on Starks who looked dazed. Guevara offered a handshake. Starks shook Guevara’s hand. Big Bill appeared, attacking Guevara from behind. Chris Jericho ran down to make the save. Judas’ theme song kept playing as Guevara, Jericho, Big Bill and Starks brawled around Daily Place.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a good match. The finish felt sudden and came kinda outta nowhere. I’m not sure if Starks either got dazed or if there was a miscue leading to the finish. Guevara winning was the right call to build him and Jericho up as strong challenges for the AEW Tag Team Titles. The brawl itself was fine to build the tag title match for the Battle of the Belts special. They kept Judas playing throughout the brawl which was kinda interesting. I’m wondering if this was a way to drown out the boos for Jericho with all the online controversy. Jericho’s name was booed when mentioned this past Saturday on Collision.) [c]

(4) ANNA JAY & KRIS STATLANDER, THUNDER ROSA & WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. JULIA HART, SKYE BLUE & SARAYA & RUBY SOHO (w/Harley Cameron)

Kris Statander made her entrance. Statlander saw a sign at ringside saying Stokely Hathaway should be her manager. It was revealed that Hathaway was holding the sign. Anna Jay made her entrance. Excalibur brought up how Jay was number 99 in the Dark Order. Excalibur noted this was Tony Khan’s way of guiding her in a different path.

Jay rocked Soho with a running spin kick in the corner. Statlander rocked Soho with a sliding lariat. Nightingale connected with a sliding splash. Rosa rocked Soho with a basement dropkick. Blue caused a distraction. This led to Hart taking advantage attacking Rosa in her corner. Rosa responded by rocking Soho with a running dropkick. Aubrey Edwards was distracted with Soho. Cameron yanked Nightingale off the ropes. [c]

Nightingale rocked Blue and Hart with a double clothesline as they returned from break. Statlander ran wild, rocking Saraya with a running knee strike. Statlander connected with a cradle driver to Saraya for a two count. There was an eight-woman suplex spot which got a nice reaction. The action broke down as Nightingale sent Blue flying with a pounce. Hart rocked Nightingale with a sliding lariat. Hart and Jay exchanged strikes. Jay went Queen’s Slayer on Hart. Blue tagged herself into the match. Blue rocked Jay with a superkick. Blue went for a TKO. Jay reversed placing Hart in the Queen’s Slayer on Hart for the submission win.

WINNERS: Anna Jay, Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa & Willow Nightingale in 9:00

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a good action packed match with everyone getting a chance to win. This was all about getting Jay a win to set up a likely TBS Title match with Hart.)

—They aired a Wheeler Yuta vignette. He said he would not take the disrespect from Eddie Kingston. He said Kingston beat everyone in the Blackpool Combat Club except for him. He spoke about going on a nine match win streak on Rampage. He spoke about winning the ROH Pure Title. He challenged Kingston to an AEW Continental Crown Title match on Rampage.

(5) RODERICK STRONG (w/Undisputed Kingdom) vs. BRYAN KEITH

Keith took control early rocking Storm with a big boot. Schiavone on commentary noted they got a five minute overrun for the show. Keith and Strong exchanged strikes on the ring apron. Strong took control planting Keith with a release suplex on the ring apron. Strong connected with an Olympic Slam to Keith for a two count. Strong went for a superplex but Keith blocked. Keith battled back catching Strong with Diamond Dust. Keith went for a Tiger Driver but Strong blocked. Keith caught Strong with a sunset flip for a two count. Strong made a quick comeback rocking Keith with a jumping knee strike. Strong connected with End of Heartache for the win.

WINNER: Roderick Strong in 4:25

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a fine match. A good showcase for Strong to give him some strong clean wins before challenging for the International Title.)

—Undisputed Kingdom entered the ring after the match. Adam Cole sat on a chair. He said this place was going to change. He said they aren’t worried about the crowd. He said Strong was a 20-year veteran. He called Strong the greatest pound-for-pound wrestler alive today. He said Strong already has the AEW International Title’s name on it. He called Mike Bennett & Matt Taven the greatest ROH World Tag Team Champions. He said Bennett and Taven haven’t gotten the respect they deserve.

He called Wardlow one of the most dominant men in AEW. There was a really light “Wardlow” chant from the crowd. He said Wardlow is respected by the people who are now surrounding him. He said when the time is right “we” are going to win the AEW World Title. Wardlow stood behind Cole giving him a look. He called this the new kingdom. He said they are going to be here for a really long time.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I was watching this and it does seem like they actually have a long term direction. The idea is they are going to try to turn Wardlow babyface when he and Cole argue about who will challenge for the AEW World Title. The group needs something else to do in the meantime. Cole just pretty much repeated everything he said last week. This just felt like time filler to get Cole on the show. That’s not the feeling you want to get from watching the top heel faction in the company.)

—Renee interviewed Deonna Purrazzo backstage. Purrazo spoke about setting her sights on the AEW Women’s’ World Title. She said she’s going to make her debut on Collision. Red Velvet appeared. Velvet said she’s going to be making her debut on Collision as well. Velvet said they should stir it up. Purrazo said it was good to know and left.

—Jim Ross joined commentary for the main event.

(6) DARBY ALLIN & STING (w/Ric Flair) vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA & POWERHOUSE HOBBS (Don Callis Family) – Tornado Tag Team Match

Justin Roberts introduced Ric Flair. Darby Allin and Sting received a great reaction from the crowd. Hobbs and Sting brawled around Daily Place. Darby went for a flying Coffin Drop but Takeshita caught him. Takeshita planted Darby with a rolling German suplex on the floor. [c]

Hobbs planted Darby with a powerslam but Sting made the save as they returned from break. Hobbs and Takeshita swung Darby across the ring. Darby got caught against the bottom ropes. Sting caught Hobbs with a Stinger Splash. Takeshita stopped Sting with a jumping knee strike. The crowd cheered as Ric Flair entered the ring. Flair gave Hobbs some chops. Flair left the ring. Darby connected with a tope sending Takeshita crashing into the barricade.

They made their way to the entrance ramp. Darby climbed the staging platform. Darby delivered a flying Coffin Drop off the stage onto Takeshita on the entrance ramp. The crowd chanted “Holy S*it!” Hobbs carried Sting on a ledger. There were two tables placed ringside. Sting broke free of Hobbs grip. Sting delivered a Scorpion Death Drop off the staging platform. The crowd chanted “Holy S*it!” They missed the first table. Hobbs and Sting went crashing through the second table. Sting placed his hand over Hobbs for the win.

WINNERS: Darby Allin & Sting in 10:00

(Amin’s Thoughts: I had mixed thoughts watching this match. This was just a wild action packed tag team match. Darby Allin and Sting were the stars as they took some crazy bump to put on a show for the crowd. I understand AEW wants to make Sting’s retirement tour feel really special. That’s a really nice thing they are doing for Sting. My problem is with the wrestlers who were on the opposite side. Powerhouse Hobbs just recently squashed Jericho in a showcase win. Konosuke Takeshita had two clean wins over Kenny Omega on PPV matches. Neither Hoobs or Takeshita should’ve taken the pin in this match. Kyle Fletcher who’s also part of Don Callis Family should’ve been in this match and taken the pin. Sting’s retirement should feel like a big deal. Sting isn’t the present and future of the company. The company needs to focus on their current stars who will be wrestling for AEW past the Revolution PPV.)

—The referee, doctor and Ric Flair checked on Sting after the match. Tony Schiavone interviewed Darby and Sting after the match. Schiavone asked Sting who will be his opponent for his final match? The Young Bucks music played. Matt & Nick Jackson came out wearing black and white coats and sporting new moustaches. The Young Bucks had a long stare down with Darby and Sting. The Bucks waved and walked to the back. The show ended.

(Amin’s Thoughts: The Young Bucks just lost to Jericho & Omega at the Full Gear PPV last year. They’ve been off AEW TV since. Now, they are teasing The Young Bucks will be facing Darby Allin and Sting in his retirement match.They have lots of time before the Revolution PPV, so they could change my mind. I gotta say right now The Young Bucks vs. Darby Allin and Sting match doesn’t sound exciting to me.)

OVERALL THOUGHTS

Claudio and Hangman had the best match on the show. The main event was fun seeing both Sting and Darby take some crazy bumps. I liked the direction setting up a possible Three Way between Joe, Hangman and Strickland for the AEW World Title at Revolution. The rest of the show was just there. Apart from being in Daily Place, I’m not really sure why this show was themed as Homecoming. This was just a standard episode of Dynamite.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (1/10): Samoa Joe confronted by challengers, Daily’s Place setting, Sting & Darby, Young Bucks, Preston Vance

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: When will pro wrestling clean up its act for good?

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST