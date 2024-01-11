AEW COLLISION TV RESULTS (1/6): Zilem’s alt-perspective report on Darby & Sting vs. Work Horsemen, Kingston defends against Trent, FTR vs. House of Black, Copeland vs. Garrison

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

JANUARY 6, 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. AT BOJANGLES COLISEUM

AIRED ON TNT

BY BRIAN ZILEM, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Dasha Fuentes

[HOUR ONE]

-The Collision opening aired to Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.”

(1) DARBY ALLIN & STING (w/Ric Flair) vs. THE WORK HORSEMEN (Anthony Henry & J.D. Drake)

Before the match started, Ric Flair made his way to ringside. The Work Horsemen were already in the ring as Darby and Sting made their way to the ring. Before the Bell rang, Henry attacked Darby, and Drake hit Sting with a chair, but Sting did no sold it. When the match finally started, Drake and Henry double-teamed Darby. Then fans began to chant, “We want Sting!” but Drake cut off Darby for a hot tag. Drake missed a moonsault, and Darby tagged in Sting, and Sting ran wild. In the closing moments, Darby hit Henry with a Coffin Drop on the outside, and Sting hit Drake with the Scorpion Death Drop for the pinfall victory.

WINNERS: Sting & Darby Allin at 2:50

(Brian’s Analysis: Sting and Darby certainly needed a make-good from the eight-man tag match from Worlds End, and this match was perfect. To use a famous Jim Ross term, the Work Horsemen continue to maximize their minutes. Henry and Drake are both excellent, and I don’t have the wrestling encyclopedia as most, but the Work Horsemen move and work like a team from the ’80s. I just can’t put my finger on it yet.)

-Highlights aired of Takeshita beating Darby on Dynamite on Wednesday

(2) EDDIE KINGSTON vs. TRENT BERETTA – AEW Continental Crown Championship

Before the match started, highlights were shown of Kingston and Trent teaming from All In. The match started off slow, where both men were feeling each other out. The commentary team did a great job putting over. Kingston throughout the match. Kingston went for his machine chops in the corner of the ring. Trent smacked Kingston, and Kingston responded with a slap directly in his face. Trent was bleeding, and commentary sold it as if Trent broke his noise from the backhand from Kingston. Both men brawled outside as the show went to its first commercial break of the night. [c]

After the break, Kingston nailed Trent with a big boot in the corner. Trent’s mom, Sue, was shown in the front row watching the match. Trent railed with dropkicks and dived to the outside onto Kingston. Both men fought on the top rope, and Trent turned the exchange into a powerbomb and got a near fall. Kingston recovered and hit a DDT on Trent and got a near fall. Trent hit a flurry of delayed suplexes, a knee, and a power driver, but Kingston still kicked out at two.

In the closing moments, Trent went for a hidden blade, but Kingston reserved it into a suplex, a spinning back fist, and a Northern Lights bomb, but Trent still kicked out. Kingston would then hit a delayed Northern Lights bomb to secure the victory in the match.

WINNER: Kingston in 15:00 to retain the Continental Crown Title.

(Brian’s Analysis: What a complete over-delivery! Never doubt Eddie Kingston. I felt like I was watching a UFC fight go the distance. What a performance from Trent as well. This has to be Tren’t’s best singles match in AEW by a wide margin.)

-The show went backstage with an interview with Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale. Statlander and Nightingale want to keep their momentum going. They have 2024.

-After a commercial break, a vignette aired with Hook. It was filmed outside, most likely in the Bronx or Long Island area. Hook challenged Joe to a match for the AEW World Title.

(Brian’s Analysis: It’s becoming more apparent as wrestlers have highlighted their past win-loss records. The rankings as a fixture are back in AEW. The potential pairing of Hook vs. Joe is exciting and would be a massive opportunity for Hook.)

(3) UNDISPUTED KINGDOM (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett w/Roderick Strong) vs. KOMANDER & BRYAN KEITH

The match started with Bennett and Taven beating on Komander. Keith was tagged in and ran wild for a bit before Bennett stopped the rally, and the show went to a commercial break. [c]

After the break, Bennett and Taven were double-teaming Keith. The commentary team did a great job referring to the history of proving ground matches. Keith suplexed Bennett. Keith was finally able to get a hot tag to Komander. While on Keith’s shoulders, Komander super suplexed Taven. Keith then used Komander’s momentum to throw him on the outside onto Taven and Bennett. In the match’s closing moments, Keith went for a Tiger driver, but Taven and Bennett railed and hit their double-team powerbomb finish to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNERS: Taven & Bennett at 8:35

(Brian’s Analysis: There was great action throughout, and Komander continues to get better and better every week. Bryan Keith continues to be showcased on AEW and ROH, which generally means he could be signed sooner rather than later. If so, Keith adds excellent depth to the company.)

-The show went backstage with Renee Paquette, and she was interviewing Bullet Club Gold. The Acclaimed interrupted and Anthony Bowens suggested both groups join together and make a supergroup similar to what Bullet Club looked like in NJPW.

-Adam Copeland entered the ring. He started off by saying, “In case you guys missed Worlds End, Christian Cage and I beat the living hell out of each other.” He continued by discussing his fast loss of the TNT Title after gaining it. He claimed to receive a rematch. He claimed that because he works harder than Christian, they are different from one another. He challenged everyone to come up and confront him. Kelly exclaimed, “What a chance to wrestle Adam Copeland.” Cole Karter, Griff Garrison, and Maria Kannellis left after a short while. Garrison had on a wrestling outfit. He said many people may be curious about Garrison, but he’s the kind of guy who takes the field while facing an All-Star. According to Copeland, he likes him because he still reminds him of himself while he’s getting older. Garrison slapped him. That makes him more likable, according to Copeland, but he has to kick his ass now.

(4) ADAM COPELAND vs. GRIFF GARRISON (w/Cole Karter)

The bell rang, and Copeland booted Garrison right in the face. Copeland bullied Garrison throughout until Karter tripped Copeland, which followed Garrison hitting a big boot. Copeland gave Garrison a lot throughout the match. Garrison hit Copeland with a suplex and got a near fall. Garrison gathered and hit Copeland with a facebuster for a near fall. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Copeland railed and hit Garrison with a flapjack and crossbody for only a near fall. Copeland went for the spear, and Garrison hit a spinning foreman for a near fall. In the closing moments, Copeland finished off the match by hitting a superplex, a DDT, and a cross face to secure the submission victory.

WINNER: Copeland at 6:30

(Brian’s Analysis: The Cope Open is an exciting idea. I’ve seen this pitched all week and am surprised AEW has gone this route. The concept of Copeland wrestling weekly to get young guys over is a way to get him on track to fight Christian again, which could help get younger guys over. The match with Garrison didn’t hit the way they would have liked, but I like the idea of trying to introduce the young, unknown guys.)

-After the match, Karter attacked Copeland, but Copeland would rally and spear Karter

-Next, Sting, Flair, and Allin were backstage, cutting a promo. Sting said it’s going to be showtime at Daily’s Place.

(5) SKYE BLUE vs. KIERA HOGAN

Before the match started, the commentary team reviewed the tag team history with Blue and Hogan. It was a slow match throughout, where Blue showed off the basics with headlocks. Blue hit Hogan with good-looking forearm shots, and then the show first to a commercial break. [c]

After the break, Blue remained in control of the match with stomps. Hogan railed with a drop kick and hip attacks to Blue. In the match’s closing moments, both women exchanged super kicks until Blue hit a TKO, which turned into a Dragon sleeper to secure the submission victory.

WINNER: Blue at 8:50.

(Brian’s Analysis: Consistency is key and AEW remains that with Skye Blue. This was one of Blue’s better matches in ring-wise. Blue was very sharp with her moment in the ring and had great strikes on Hogan throughout the match.)

-A vignette focused on Serena Deeb’s training aired.

(Brian’s Analysis: I like the approach AEW is doing with the Women’s Division. Deeb was a primary character before her serious illness. And it’s an excellent way to develop an actual character fans get familiar with.

(6) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. ANDREW EVERETT

Before the match, a pre-tape showed Castagnoli challenged Adam Page to match this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

It was a simple, straightforward squash match victory for Castagnoli.

WINNER: Claudio in 3:00.

-Backstage, Lexy Nair spoke with Big Bill & Ricky Starks. Starks talks about winning the AEW Tag Team Titles and facing Cody Rhodes in Jacksonville, where he had his Dynamite debut. Now, he’s the champion. After Collision the following Saturday night, Big Bill challenged Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevera to a street brawl for their belts at Battle of the Belts.

(7) FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. HOUSE OF BLACK (Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews)

After Dax and Matthews had a brief exchange, Wheeler was tagged in and had a back-and-forth exchange with Matthews. FTR hit a double Russian leg sweep on Matthews, and then Matthews tagged in Black. Hardwood and Black had stiff exchanges against each other until Black sat down to doge a strike. Hardwood joined Black, sitting down, and followed up, giving Black the middle finger. Afterward, Black left the ring to go ringside to Harwood’s family. Black was chased away as the show went to a commercial break. [c]

After the break, Dax and Matthews exchanged chops to the chest. The commentary team put over the great history of wrestling in North Carolina. Wheeler got the hot tag and ran wild in the match. House of Black railed to stop Wheeler’s momentum. Black hit a great-looking moonsault to the outside. Wheeler went for the hot tag to Dax but was cut off by Black. Matthews kicked Cash in the head and got a near-fall pin attempt. [c]

After the final commercial break, Dax finally got the hot tag and ran wild. Dax hit a brainbuster on Black and got a near fall. Black hit a spinning back elbow on Dax and got a near fall. Dax and Wheeler hit the power and glory superlex, but Matthews broke up the pinfall. “The fans cheered this is awesome.” Cash went for a dive outside, but HOB geeked him with double knees and threw Cash over the announce table. Cash recovered, and FTR hit the Big Rig, but Black broke up the pin attempt.

Brody King made his way to the ring to help HOB, but Daniel Garcia jumped him from behind with a steel chair. In the match’s closing moments, Matthews hit Dax with a crumb stomp followed by a powerbomb, but Dax revered Matthews’ momentum to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNERS: FTR in 21:30

(Brian’s Analysis: Good match with an excellent closing sequence. )

-After the match, Brody assaulted Garcia and FTR as they were celebrating. Malakai and Matthews continued the beating. Dax’s face was pressed up against a chair by Brody. The chair was thrown into Dax’s face by Malakai spin. Dax’s wife and daughter are shown watching in the clip. The bell rang ten times before Julia Hart arrived at ringside. After that, Brody drilled Garcia in the middle of the ring. The center ring was occupied by the House of Black. As the show finished, Schiavone promoted the matches that will be broadcast on television the next week.

FINAL THOUGHTS: A new year and the same old AEW Collision. The fastest two hours of wrestling television continues into the new year. A card that looked weak on paper was over-delivered entirely.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (1/6): Keller’s report on FTR vs. House of Black, Eddie Kingston vs. Trent Beretta, Darby & Sting vs. Henry & Drake

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Collision results (1/6): Powell’s live review of FTR vs. Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews, Eddie Kingston vs. Trent Beretta for the Continental Crown Championship, Sting and Darby Allin vs. The Workhorsemen