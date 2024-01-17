WWE Raw Ratings Report (1/17): Rating and hourly viewership for show headlined by Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal up against NFL playoff game

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday’s (1/15) episode of WWE Raw on USA Network averaged 1.419 million viewers, down slightly from the 1.464 million the prior weeks and well below the 1.750 million drawn two weeks ago for the show featuring a surprise appearance by The Rock.

Hourly Viewership:

1st hour: 1.484 million

2nd hour: 1.465 million

3rd hour: 1.307 million

The show headlined with Seth Rollins defending the World Hvt. Title against Jinder Mahal in the main event. The third hour the prior week headlined with Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. That show’s third hour drew a similar viewership of 1.367 million viewers. The first-to-third hour dropoff was similar both weeks – 177,000 this week and 172,000 last week.

One year ago, Raw averaged 1.489 million viewers, so 70,000 more than this week’s viewership.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.45 rating, in line with a 0.44 last week and below the 0.60 two weeks ago. The average demo rating from the start of September through the week before Christmas was 0.47.

This week’s episode went up against an NFL playoff game. Next week will be the first week WWE Raw hasn’t gone up against a football game – pro or college – since the start of NFL season last fall.

