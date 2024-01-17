WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (1/12): Latest total viewership and key demo, ten-week averages, comparisons to last year

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s WWE Smackdown on Fox averaged 2.384 million viewers, down from 2,465 million the prior weeks. The latest ten-week average is 2.240 million, excluding the Best Of episode and two episodes that aired on FS1 instead of Fox.

One year ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.326 million viewers and a ten-week average of 2.286 million. So this year is down 46,000 on average during a similar ten-week period one year ago.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.64 rating, down from 0.67 the prior week. The prior ten week average, excluding the Best Of episode and two episodes on FS1, is 0.59. One year ago, the similar ten-week period averaged 0.55. So this year the key demo number is up slightly even with overall viewrship down slightly.

WWE advertised the following for last Friday’s episode:

Cameron Grimes vs. Grayson Waller

Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

Randy Orton, L.A. Knight, and A.J. Styles prepare for Roman Reigns

They ended up with a headline match of Orton & Styles & Knight vs. Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso.

