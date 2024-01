AEW Rampage Ratings Report (1/12): Viewership, key demo rating, ten-week averages, comparisons to year-ago data

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage (1/12) drew 396,000 viewers, down slightly from 406,000 the prior week. The last ten weeks have averaged 335,000 viewers.

One year ago this week on Jan. 13, 2023, Rampage drew 513,000 viewers and the same ten week period averaged 461,000 viewers.

Rampage is down 126,000 viewers on average compared to last year in this latest ten-week period.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.12 rating. The latest ten weeks have averaged a 0.11 rating. One year ago, on Jan. 13, 2023, it drew a 0.13 rating.

