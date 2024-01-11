AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (1/10): Viewership and rating for episode headlined by Sting & Darby tag team match, comparisons to past years, 13 week averages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (1/10) episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 797,000 viewers, the second time viewership dipped below 800,000 since Oct. 25. It was in line with last week’s viewership of 801,000. It drew 782,000 three weeks ago, which is the lowest viewership of the last 13 weeks.

One year ago this week Dynamite drew 967,000 viewers, so this week’s number wad won 170,000. Two years ago this week, it drew 969,000.

The last 13 week average viewership is 825,000. The same 13 week period a year ago averaged 893,000 and two years ago averaged 911,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, Dynamite drew a 0.29 rating, up from 0.26 last week. The last 13 weeks averaged 0.28. The same 13 week period a year ago averaged 0.30 and two years ago averaged 0.35.

The following matches and segments were advertised:

Main Event: Konosuke Takeshita & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Sting & Darby Allin – Tornado Tag Match

Ricky Starks vs. Sammy Guevara

Claudio Castagnoli vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

Thunder Rosa & Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale & Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue & Saray & Ruby Soho

Lance Archer & Gates of Agony & Brian Cage vs. Orange Cassidy & Dustin Rhodes & Adam Copeland & Preston Vance – Eight-Man Tag Match

Samoa Joe to appear

