VIP AUDIO 1/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-10-2006) – The Real Deal: Scrambling after Batista injury, big 48 hours in life of Edge, Sting’s return to PPV, Indy Line-up of Week with NWA Title, more (37 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 10, 2006, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

The Hot Five Stories including Dave Batista’s injury and the scramble to find a replacement, Sting’s return to pay-per-view on Sunday, a big 48 hours in the life of Edge, and Stephanie McMahon’s pregnancy.

More on the latest wrestling news including WWE’s plans for that night’s TV taping, which two former WWE wrestlers reportedly got married the previous week, and another big indy show announced for the DC Metro area.

Plus the Indy Lineup of the Week with a rare NWA World Title defense outside the Impact Zone.

A new Question of the Week about the following week’s Raw

Listener Mail.

Plus, Pat answers the challenge of covering one-hit wonder Steelheart.

