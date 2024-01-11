VIP AUDIO 1/11 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Wells look back at the 1989 Royal Rumble. Duggan & Hart Foundation vs. Bravo & Rougeaus, Warrior and Rude posedown, Rumble match proper, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Longtime PWTorch contributor Kelly Wells, host of “PWT Talks NXT” and “NXT Eight Years Back,” returns to Then and Now to look back at the 1989 Royal Rumble, which saw Big John Studd as the victor. They discuss that decision and the stories looped into the Rumble match, including Jake “The Snake” Roberts and his feud with Andre the Giant, as well as the much-remembered story between Hulk Hogan and Randy “Macho Man” Savage which culminated at WrestleMania V. They have some rabbit hole discussions, including one about awfully dubbed-in music on Peacock and the effects of wrestling in prime time on the product in general.

