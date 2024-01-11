TNA WRESTLING TV RESULTS (1/11): Lilly’s report on the preview to Hard To Kill

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JANUARY 11, 2024

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Host: Tom Hannifan

-Hannifan introduced the show from the studio. This week’s episode was a preview to Saturday’s Hard To Kill PPV.

(1) TASHA STEELZ vs. ALISHA EDWARDS vs. CHELSEA GREEN vs. JORDYNNE GRACE vs. LADY FROST vs. ROSEMARY — Ultimate X match

This was from Hard To Kill 2022. Steelz pulled down the X to win the match.

WINNER: Tasha Steelz

-Hannifan plugged an interview with Alex Shelley and Moose for later. [c]

-Hannifan referenced the “you never know who will show up” tagline for Hard To Kill, then pitched to a clip of ABC beating Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards at Final Resolution. The Rascalz attacked ABC after the match. There was also footage of Trent Seven and “Speedball” Mike Bailey beating the Rascalz at the same show.

-The Grizzled Young Veterans did a promo (while they were walking down a street) talking about the tag team title match at Hard To Kill. One of them beat up a guy who accidentally bumped into them. [c]

-Hannifan talked about matches from Hard To Kill, including Tommy Dreamer vs. Crazzy Steve on the countdown show, then pitched to the next match.

(2) TOMMY DREAMER vs. CRAZZY STEVE — Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title match

This match was from the 11/9/23 edition of Impact TV. Dreamer was disqualified for using a fork. [c]

WINNER: Crazzy Steve by DQ

-Hannifan talked about the X Division before pitching to a package on Vikingo.

(3) KUSHIDA vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY

This was from the 8/10/23 episode of Impact TV. Kushida won after a small package driver. [c]

WINNER: Kushida

-Hannifan talked about tickets going on sale for the Philadelphia shows. He called Josh Alexander the heart and soul of the company and said he would face Alex Hammerstone at Hard To Kill.

(4) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. JONAH

This was from Hard To Kill 2022. Jonah (now Bronson Reed in WWE) tapped to the ankle lock. [c]

WINNER: Josh Alexander

-Hannifan plugged the Windsor, Ontario on-sale date and talked about Trinity defending the Knockouts Title at Bound For Glory.

(5) JORDYNNE GRACE vs. TASHA STEELZ vs. CHELSEA GREEN vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. MIA YIM

This was the Queen of the Mountain match from Slammiversary 2022. Grace put the belt on the hanger to win the match. [c]

WINNER: Jordynne Grace

-Hannifan talked about the Philadelphia on-sale date again. He said we’d take a look at how Shelley and Moose won their first world titles. Footage was shown of Moose cashing in his briefcase to beat Josh Alexander and of Shelley beating Steve Maclin at Against All Odds 2023. [c]

-Hannifan had an in-studio sit down interview with Moose and Alex Shelley. Hannifan noted that Shelley was the third longest reigning world champion, behind Bobby Roode and Josh Alexander. Shelley said he would continue to reign. Moose said he would be the new TNA champion. People from the wrestling media had pre-recorded questions that Moose and Alexander answered. They eventually stood up, went face to face, and exchanged words. Moose said he would be the face of the company and the man to take the company into the future. Shelley said he was keeping the belt and he was the reason that TNA is back.

Darrin Lilly is a Pro Wrestling Torch contributor who writes the weekly Impact Wrestling TV results and co-hosts the Impact Wrestling podcast for the site with John Laslo. You can find him on Instagram and Threads at dklstl or on You Tube at Darrin’s Wrestling World.