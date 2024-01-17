AEW Collision & Battle of the Belts Ratings Report (1/13): Viewership and key demo ratings with ten-week average

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 400,000 viewers, in line with 402,000 the prior week. The current ten week average is 400,300, so Saturday’s episode is right in line with the recent average.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.10 rating, down from 0.13 the prior week. The current ten-week average is 0.09.

The advertised matches were:

Adam Copeland vs. unknown – Open Challenge

The Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage & Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent) – ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Red Velvet

Daniel Garcia & FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. The House of Black (Brody King & Buddy Matthews) – Trios Grudge Match

Last Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts IX special the immediately followed Collision averaged 351,000 viewers and a 0.09 in the 18-49 demo.

The Oct. 21 episode of Battle of the Belts averaged 397,000 viewers.

The advertised matches were:

Big Bill vs. Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara – AEW World Tag Team Championship Street Fight

Julia Hart vs. Anna Jay – TBS Championship Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Preston Vance – AEW International Championship Match

