FREE PODCAST 1/18 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) A.J. Styles tells all about his future, what went wrong in TNA negotiations, is Magnus (Nick Aldis) ready to be top guy, thoughts on Hogan & Bischoff, more (155 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (1-18-2014), Wade Keller interviews A.J. Styles who tells all about his future, what went wrong in TNA negotiations, whether Magnus is ready to be top guy, thoughts on Hogan & Bischoff, TNA’s missed opportunities, his favorite opponents so far and his dream opponents for the future, and so much. This interview spans his entire career from his decision to not sign with WWE Developmental 12 years ago to the odds he returns to TNA. This is another must-listen, newsmaking interview in our series of PWTorch Livecast “Interview Fridays.”

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO