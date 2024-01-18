AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (1/18): Episode headlined by Samoa Joe vs. Hook for AEW World Title pops biggest viewership in three months

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (1/17) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS headlined by Samoa Joe defending his AEW World Hvt. Title against Hook averaged 891,000 viewers, the highest since the Oct. 18, 2023 episode three months ago. It was up from last week’s viewership of 797,000. The current ten-week rolling average is 831,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.33 rating, up from 0.29 last week. It’s the highest demo rating in four months, since the Sept. 20, 2023 episode drew a 0.36.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 969,000 viewers and the ten-week average was 899,000, so Dynamite’s ten-week average is down 68,000 compared to a year ago.

Last night’s Dynamite ranked no. 1 among all cable shows in the 18-49 demo, beating out “Sistas Series” on BET which drew a 0.24 demo rating (compared to AEW’s 0.33).

Last night’s episode advertised these matches and segments:

Christian Cage vs. Dustin Rhodes – TNT Championship

Gates of Agony & Brian Cage vs. Bullet Club Gold – ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

Samoa Joe vs. Hook – AEW World Championship

Anna Jay vs. Deonna Purazzo

Young Bucks to speak

