VIP AUDIO 1/18 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-17-2006) – The Real Deal: WWE wrestler released, CZW invades ROH, Samoa Joe vs. Daniels, big Rwa main event, WWE drug testing, Nitro Girls, more (37 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 17, 2006, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

The Hot Five Stories including Combat Zone’s “invasion” of Ring of Honor, the Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels match from Final Resolution, the big Raw main event and the latest WWE press release regarding steroid and pharmaceutical testing.

Also, all the day’s wrestling news, including the release of another Smackdown wrestler, a former WWF headliner deals with terminal cancer, and the latest from the TNA Impact tapings in Orlando.

Plus the Indy Lineup of the Week with A.J. Styles teaming with Christopher Daniels, audience suggestions on future shock angles for Raw.

Listener Mail on Jim Cornette and the Nitro Girls.

And the ever-popular McNeill Sings The Hits.

