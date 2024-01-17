AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/17): Keller’s report on Samoa Joe vs. Hook for World Title, The Young Bucks speak, Christian vs. Dustin for TNT Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JANUARY 17, 2024

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. AT THE COLISEUM

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video package previewing the main event of Samoa Joe vs. Hook for the AEW World Hvt. Title with snippets of Joe and Hook talking.

-They showed Joe walking backstage with the AEW World Title belt over his shoulder. Then they cut to Hook arriving with his rolling suitcase, adjusting his hair under a hooded winter coat.

(Keller’s Analysis: Showing the wrestlers arriving like that sends a message that they’re in a big match and it’s also an opportunity to show what they dress like when they arrive at the arena which can add a dimension or reinforce their image.)

(1) CHRISTIAN CAGE (w/Nick Aldis, Killswitch) vs. DUSTIN RHODES – TNT Title match

They went to Justin Roberts mid-ring for formal ring introductions. Christian, the champ, came out first. Ian Riccaboni joined Excalibur and Taz on commentary. Dustin then made his entrance as Taz talked up Dustin’s resume and said this will be a tough defense for Christian. The bell rang five minutes into the hour. Corner graphics hyped Swerve Strickland, “Hangman” Page, and The Young Bucks in talking segments. Dustin took it to Christian at ringside. Christian made a comeback after blocking a superplex attempt. Christian then leaped off the top rope onto Dustin at ringside. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Christian controlled the match during the break. Dustin took over at 9:00 and catapulted Christian into the corner. He then set up Christian for a running crotch kick (I have disdain that move for so many reasons. It’s tacky and tawdry and also fake-looking.) When Dustin went for a dive through the ropes, Christian punched him out of mid-air. Christian landed a frog splash for a near fall seconds later. When Christian brought his TNT belt in the ring, the ref took it away. Dustin small packaged Christian, but Nick ran in and reversed the roll-up which led to a near fall for Christian. Dustin went for a bulldog, but Christian slipped free. Dustin set up the corner crotch kick again and hit it this time. “Yam City,” said Taz.

Dustin superplexed Christian and then landed Crossroads for a very near fall. Nick grabbed Dustin’s boot. Dustin rolled to ringside to stare hm down. Killswitch grabbed Dustin. Dustin kicked him in the crotch. Nick went for a top rope dive, but Dustin caught him and gave him a Canadian Destroyer on the floor. Christian, meanwhile, removed a turnbuckle pad and then speared Dustin. Christian hit a Killswitch next for a near fall. Fans were surprised at the kickout. Fans chanted, “Dustin! Dustin!” Christian hit a second Killswitch for the win.

WINNER: Christian in 16:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’ve been advocating for AEW to use Dustin more these last five years. This was a solid match and the crowd was invested in the outcome, rooting for Dustin rather than chanting for moves and grading it live with “This is awesome!” chants. I wish they had planned this more ahead so there was a better story leading into it, as Dustin getting a title shot felt out of nowhere other than the win over Bryan Keith.)

-Renee Paquette interviewed “Swerve” Strickland backstage. She asked for his thoughts on the Samoa Joe vs. Hook match later since he said he’s got his eyes on the World Title. Swerve said he’s laser focused on the title now after being preoccupied with the Continental Classic. He said he didn’t win the tournament, but he’s the one people are talking about. He said he is the most dangerous man going after the move coveted prize in the industry. Renee brought up Hangman Page. He said he’s got eyes everywhere. He complimented Hangman’s previous title reign and big wins. He said Hangman can beat anyone except for him. He said he’s defeated him twice already, so he has nothing more to gain or prove by wrestling him again. “Who’s house? Swerve’s house,” he closed with. [c]

-Excalibur commented over a replay of Sammy Guevara’s huge truss dive onto the stage and then Ricky Starks getting the pin.

-Renee interviewed Chris Jericho backstage about the tag match. Jericho said the Don Callis Family cost them to lose on Saturday night. He said he beat Takeshita a month ago in Japan, but that doesn’t mean as much anymore after what he did to him Saturday. Matt Sydal walked in and told Jericho he’s overreacting and to get over the loss he needs to get back into the ring and fight someone who has beaten him before. “Like me,” he said. Jericho said maybe they need to do that on Rampage “right here in North Charleston. Be careful what you wish for. I’ll see you on Friday.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Fans cheered, but how many were confused about having to come back in two days to see it? Taping it tonight and airing it Friday is another situation that insulates Jericho from live crowd taunts.)

(2) PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO & KOMANDER (w/Rey Fenix, Alex Abrahantes) vs. ORANGE CASSIDY & TRENT BERETTA

The bell rang 31 minutes into the hour. Penta opened the match against Cassidy, then tagged out to Komander. They cut to a double-box break at 2:30. [c/db]

Komander tagged out to Penta. Penta scored a near fall on Cassidy as Komander dove onto Trent at ringside. Cassidy landed a DDT on Komander a minute later and then tagged out to Trent. Komander walked the top rope and splashed Trent. Cassidy made the save. After four-way action and some signature sp0ts, Trent pinned Komander with a Crunchy.

WINNERS: Cassidy & Trent in 11:00.

-After the match, Chuck Taylor entered the ring to join them in celebrating. As they were about to hug mid-ring, The Undisputed Kingdom’s Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett walked out looking sinister and serious. Strong told Cassidy to take off his glasses. Cassidy didn’t. Strong said he’s been a fighting champion who has been willing to defend against anyone at anytime, yet he’s in a tag match tonight. He asked if it’s becoming too much and he’s running out fuel in his tank. He said the belt belongs to him, so he’s coming for it. Cassidy tried to take the mic from him, but Strong held on. Fans chanted, “Shut the f— up!” Strong yelled at the fans to shut up.

Cassidy leaned in and said he’d shut him up. He said he’d wrestle him “right here, right now.” Strong said not right now. Fans booed. He said he’ll have to wait until March 3 at AEW Revolution. He said he wants Cassidy to live with the realization for six weeks that he’s keeping the title warm for him.

-Renee interviewed a pacing Hangman backstage. She asked if his focus is on the AEW World Title when he’s said that wasn’t always his primary focus. Hangman said over the last five years, no one treated it with more reverence than he did. He said in 2024 he doesn’t just want to win it, but he wants to hold it and keep it as long as he can. Renee brought up Swerve saying that he can’t beat him. Hangman said Swerve thinks a lot about him, but he doesn’t think about him at all. He said Samoa Joe is the champion, so that’s where his focus us. He said if Hook wins tonight, god help him.

-Mark Briscoe and the Briscoe family made their entrance. Riccaboni said it was one year ago tonight that Mark’s brother Jay died. He said they’re celebrating his legacy tonight. He said his oldest niece was told she’d never walk again, but then she walked out onto the stage with her siblings. He thanked the fans and hugged his nephew and nieces.

-A vignette aired on Jay Briscoe’s wrestling career and family life.

(Keller’s Analysis: A touching and moving scene on the ramp with Mark and his family and a great video afterward.) [c]

-Renee held a sitdown interview with The Young Bucks. Nick interrupted her and asked her to refer to show more respect and refer to them “by our god-given names.” He said they are Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. He said they’re Executive Vice Presidents and it’s time to take their jobs more seriously. Matt nodded. Renee brought up the public meltdowns and tantrums. She brought up rumors. Matt said they are all fake. She asked what she’d do to preserve and protect her life’s work and her baby. He said he knows what he’d do, so think of that when she comes at them with rumors. He said he’d do it all over again if it meant AEW would be a thriving company and then asked Renee if her checks clear. “You’re welcome,” he said.

Renee asked about their return last week. Matt said when they started AEW, they used to say “Change the world.” He said they did it. “We were disrupters, we were rebels, we spat in the face of tradition,” he said. He said they lost their way, though, and toxicity crept into the locker room and the company was different. He said it was because they began to lean on “yesterday’s self-serving superficial cancerous superstars.” He said Sting is great and a role model employee. He said he hopes people talk about them like people talk about Sting. He said it’s what Sting represents. He said he’s not in line with their mission to change the world. He said they’re going to say goodbye to Sting and everyone like him. He said they wouldn’t ask anyone else to do what they aren’t willing to do themselves. Renee asked if that means they’re calling out Sting. Nick said, “As EVPs, we’ll pull some strings.” They stood up and left.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m intrigued with this sharp shift in their characters. I’m not on necessarily board with the specifics of it yet as I want to see more. It was a little too heavy on things not part of the TV show narrative such as “rumors” that most TV viewers have no idea about, plus I don’t think there’s ever been a good reason to talk about EVPs titles of anyone on AEW TV. It sounds like they’re going to be going after older wrestlers from outside of AEW even beyond Sting?) [c]

[HOUR TWO]

(2)

